Finance
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Monday, July 24
jared kushner‘I Did Not Collude.’ Jared Kushner Gives Statement to Congress
White House Senior Adviser Kushner arrives for closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EconomyThe IMF Just Cut Its Growth Forecast for the U.S.
Metal globe resting on paper currency
Chart shows change in Italy, greece, Spain and Germany government debt
Nicolas Rapp
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Italy Delivered a Gargantuan Bank Bailout: Why It’s Time to Worry

Geoffrey Smith
10:00 AM ET

It has long been a near-universally acknowledged truth that Italy’s banking system is the eurozone’s Achilles’ heel. Hobbled by bad that will likely never be recovered owing to ineffective bankruptcy laws, stuffed with debt issued by a state that appears hopelessly under water, and starved of profitable lending opportunities after its businesses have lost out to Germany and China—collapse has seemed inevitable for years.

And yet the show stumbles on. Over the last month, Rome has tidied up two failing banks in the Venice region and the even bigger and longer-running headache of Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The deals will cut large amounts of dead tissue from the sector, and they have lifted confidence in what remains of it.

But at what cost? Rome has poured 5.4 billion euros ($6.1 billion) into MPS, and is on the hook for up to €19 billion more at the Venetian banks. The solutions make mock of a new EU regime that aimed to end taxpayer-funded bailouts and end the problem of too-big-to-fail banks.

The state’s new liabilities are piled on to a debt already over €2.17 trillion. That’s 133% of GDP (the comparable figure for Greece on the eve of its bailout in 2010 was 127%). By allowing the sleight of hand, the eurozone has effectively solved one moral hazard problem by increasing another. Italian banks may no longer be "Too Big to Fail," but Italy itself stands a greater chance of it than ever.

A version of this article appears in the Aug. 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "It’s Time to Worry About Italian Debt."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE