Since Fortune published a one-year anniversary update for the White House Tech Inclusion pledge , UnifyID posted their diversity report and 3 additional companies signed the commitment.

UnifyID was one of the original companies who signed the pledge in June 2016. Their team is 70% people of color and 24% women, representing 17 nationalities, according to the report.

Using pledge collaborator Code2040 ’s guidelines, the startup has modified their technical interview to be more inclusive. UnifyID has also participated in industry recruiting events for women and LBGTQ+ tech students.

When we first looked at the original 33 companies that signed onto the White House tech inclusion pledge in June 2016, only 7 of them posted any sort of diversity report and 2 released their full EEO-1 data.

Though the pledge leaves benchmarks up to the individual companies, it specifically asks that participating organizations take concrete steps to recruit, retain and advance underrepresented talent, publish data annually on the demographics of their workforce, and invest in partnerships that aim to build a larger pipeline of diverse candidates.

Now 80 companies have signed the pledge , but only 17 make full or partial numbers about their workplace diversity public. While categorizing the extent to which companies were transparent about their diversity stats, Fortune considered full, disaggregated gender and racial or ethnic data — 18 Asian-American women and 78 Asian-American men in mid-level manager roles — a full release and other, less detailed data — the percentage of employees who are from underrepresented groups or the gender ratio — a partial release.

If we've missed your company's diversity numbers or you want to share your data, please email Fortune data reporter Grace Donnelly .