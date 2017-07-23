MPW
Actress Gal Gadot arrives at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California.  Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

A Wonder Woman Sequel is Officially in the Works

Katie Reilly
1:16 PM ET

Wonder Woman is officially getting a sequel, Warner Bros. announced Saturday at Comic-Con.

Actor Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana Prince, after the highly anticipated first movie broke box-office records this summer.

Warner Bros. executives had told Variety in June that they were already working on the sequel, but few details have been announced — including whether Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will direct the next film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in April, Jenkins hinted at what she would want in a sequel.

"The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” she said. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

And Jenkins also said she would be interested in directing it.

"I realized that Wonder Woman 2 is its own great movie," Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly in that interview. "I made Wonder Woman. Now I want to make Wonder Woman 2. It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love."

