Autos
Search
Health CareEven HHS’s Lopsided Analysis Can’t Make the Cruz Amendment Make Sense
Sen. Ted Cruz
Most Powerful WomenGOP Sen. Susan Collins Calls Latest Obamacare Repeal Bill ‘Unacceptable’
Senate Judiciary Committee Considers Senator Jeff Sessions To Be U.S. Attorney General
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
game of thronesNever Seen ‘Game of Thrones’? Here’s How Long It Would Take to Catch Up.
Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones," season five. This scene was shot in a bullring in Osuna, Seville, Spain, which is a stop on a 10-day tour of Spain and Morocco offered by the Zicasso travel agency.
Volkswagen emissions scandal

Volkswagen Ordered to Pay $125 Million in Legal Fees Over Emissions Scandal

Reuters
5:35 PM ET

A federal judge on Friday approved $125 million in fees and costs for lawyers who sued Volkswagen AG on behalf of U.S. owners of 88,000 3.0 liter diesel vehicles over excess emissions.

That is on top of $175 million in fees and costs approved by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in March for a related 2.0-liter VW diesel settlement covering nearly 500,000 owners.

In the 3.0-liter settlement approved on Friday, Breyer said lawyers were billing an average of $462 an hour for all work performed and expected during the settlement. He said billing rates for partners were from $250 to $1,650 per hour.

Breyer said lawyers for the owners "achieved extraordinary results" and cited the generous buyback and compensation offers as well as separate funds to offset excess emissions.

In total, the world's largest automaker has agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles.

Of the $300 million approved in both cases, $288 million is for legal fees and $12 million is for reimbursable expenses.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE