Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing At The White House
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts a White House daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on June 12, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Alex Wong/Getty Images
White House

Sean Spicer Has Resigned As White House Press Secretary

Katie Reilly
12:26 PM ET

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his role on Friday morning.

Spicer's resignation followed President Trump's selection of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director — a decision Spicer disagreed with, according to TIME.

Spicer had been serving as both press secretary and communications director since Mike Dubke resigned from the communications post in May. His potential departure had long been the subject of speculation, particularly after he drew criticism for some of his press-briefing comments and famously became the target of recurring skits on Saturday Night Live.

