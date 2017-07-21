raceAhead: Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Ursula Burns to women in tech: Own your power and your difference

Burns, the first black female CEO of a Fortune 500 company, has a reputation for candor, and this interview did not disappoint. In this CNN interview, she encouraged women to pursue careers in tech, saying that men understand that they just can’t keep hiring and promoting each other. "We have to own our position in the world and be strong and aggressive about it," she said. Burns was told early on that growing up poor, black and female would hinder her progress. Her secret was that she learned to become comfortable in primarily-white spaces. "By the time I got to work, I was very used to being around a whole bunch of men who were fairly uncomfortable with difference," she said. That comfort differential gave her a significant upper hand.

CNN Money

Senate confirms judge who compared abortion to slavery

Writing under a pseudonym, Kentucky lawyer John Bush wrote several blog posts, including one calling abortion and slavery the “two greatest tragedies in our country,” and another that linked to articles on an alt-right conspiracy theory website. These alone should have disqualified him, argued Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota. The Senate voted 51-47 to give Bush a lifetime post on the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Bush "a man of integrity and considerable ability." Bush said that he regretted some of his posts.

Fortune

Body cam video appears to show Baltimore police officer planting drugs

A Baltimore man was jailed for months on drug charges – drugs that now appear to have been planted by the police officer who initially arrested him. The officer has been suspended and two of his colleagues are on administrative duty while the internal affairs agency of the Baltimore Police investigates the matter. But the city’s public defender says it is now questioning the officer's involvement in 53 active cases. The video shows the police officer switching on his camera only to “find” a bag of white capsules in a garbage can in an alley. In an ironic twist, these particular cameras capture thirty seconds of activity that occurred before it is switched on. The officer seemed unaware of this feature.

NPR

Burundian teens who fled a D.C.-based robotics competition believed to be safe in Canada

The incident caused widespread alarm among the competition’s organizers, but authorities now believe that at least two of the six missing teens are confirmed safe in Canada. The students came to the U.S. on one-year visas to compete in the FIRST Global Challenge , an annual international event that encourages youth interest in STEM subjects. Their disappearance, which now appears to have been planned, has also put a spotlight on their home country. Burundi is in the middle of a civil war, characterized by political unrest, sporadic violence and protests, since 2015. Some 220,000 people have already fled.

CNN

Junot Diaz is publishing a picture book and you will love this preview

Evidently, the Pulitzer Prize winning novelist is a terrible procrastinator and a slow writer, and this gorgeous picture book is twenty years past deadline. But “Islandborn” appears to be worth the wait. The story is about two Dominican girls living in the Bronx, a tale promised to his two goddaughters two decades ago, who asked their famous godfather for a book with characters who looked like them. “Behind their request was this longing for books and stories that resonated for them and included them, and opened a space where they could be protagonists in the world,” said Diaz. “Islandborn” will hit the bookstores next spring, published by Dial Books for Young Readers, with illustrations by Leo Espinosa.

The New York Times