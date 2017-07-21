Never Seen ‘Game of Thrones’? Here’s How Long It Would Take to Catch Up.

Game of Thrones is a monster of a show. The HBO series has won 38 Emmys and been a nominee for that award 106 times. It is gripping, ambitious, infuriating, and gorgeous.

At least, that’s what I’ve been told. It’s also really, really long. With the seventh season kicking into gear, I considered binge watching in order to catch up.

That was before I did the math.

For a newcomer to the show, doing this would take two days and seven hours of straight screen time.

Covering this amount of ground before Sunday’s episode is an obvious wash. But it’s more than possible to do it for next weekend’s show, provided you don’t have a life beyond watching, working, and sleeping.

Or you could just read the Wikipedia plot descriptions, and pretend you know what’s going on the next time you find yourself in a long, in-depth conversation about Westerworld (or wherever Game of Thrones takes place). Winter is coming!