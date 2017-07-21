Entertainment
Search
Most Powerful WomenGOP Sen. Susan Collins Calls Latest Obamacare Repeal Bill ‘Unacceptable’
Senate Judiciary Committee Considers Senator Jeff Sessions To Be U.S. Attorney General
Volkswagen emissions scandalVolkswagen Ordered to Pay $125 Million in Legal Fees Over Emissions Scandal
Volkswagen Wrestles With Diesel Emissions Crisis
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MicrosoftWhy Lawyers Are Microsoft’s Secret Weapon in Fighting Russian Hackers
game of thrones

Never Seen ‘Game of Thrones’? Here’s How Long It Would Take to Catch Up.

Laura Entis
5:17 PM ET

Game of Thrones is a monster of a show. The HBO series has won 38 Emmys and been a nominee for that award 106 times. It is gripping, ambitious, infuriating, and gorgeous.

At least, that’s what I’ve been told. It’s also really, really long. With the seventh season kicking into gear, I considered binge watching in order to catch up.

That was before I did the math.

For a newcomer to the show, doing this would take two days and seven hours of straight screen time.

Covering this amount of ground before Sunday’s episode is an obvious wash. But it’s more than possible to do it for next weekend’s show, provided you don’t have a life beyond watching, working, and sleeping.

Or you could just read the Wikipedia plot descriptions, and pretend you know what’s going on the next time you find yourself in a long, in-depth conversation about Westerworld (or wherever Game of Thrones takes place). Winter is coming!

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE