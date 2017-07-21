CEO Daily: Friday, 21st July

Top News

• To Embarrass One Senior Cabinet Member May be Seen as Unfortunate…

The Treasury fined Exxon Mobil $2 million for breaking U.S. sanctions on Russia in 2014. Exxon sued to challenge the fine, saying that Barack Obama’s White House had advised it at the time that its actions had been legal. The development is an embarrassment for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was Exxon’s CEO at the time. The Treasury's chief complaint revolved around deals between Exxon and Russian oil major Rosneft that were signed by its CEO Igor Sechin. While Sechin personally was under sanctions at the time, Rosneft wasn’t (it was added to the list later). Sechin, who brought the bulk of Russia’s oil industry back under state control with a series of legally questionable moves, will appreciate the irony of the U.S. adopting Russian standards of legal predictability. Fortune

• …But to Embarrass Two Seems Like Carelessness

If nothing else, the Treasury’s move did serve to distract some attention, at least temporarily, away from a more direct show of strife within the administration. In an interview with the NYT , President Trump lambasted Attorney-General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the FBI’s investigation into allegations of ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Sessions said he wouldn’t resign. In the interview, Trump also indicated he would challenge the integrity of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team , which took over the investigation after Trump fired FBI chief James Comey. Elsewhere, it emerged that federal investigators are seeking further information about Deutsche Bank’s loans to Trump . The WSJ also reported that Mueller’s team is investigating possible money laundering by Trump’s one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort . NYT

• Variations on a Theme: Siemens Exits Russia JV After Sanctions Breach

German engineering giant Siemens said it had sold its 46% stake in its Russian venture Interautomatika, after four gas turbines that it had built for a Russian power plant had been “locally modified and moved illegally to Crimea.” EU and U.S. sanctions had banned the use of energy-related technology in the annexed Ukrainian province. Berlin will be pleased to see Siemens keeping its nose clean. It doesn’t want any mishaps while it lobbies Washington against expanding U.S. sanctions to a new Russian pipeline that will take natural gas to Germany. For Russia, it seems the short-term expedient of keeping the lights on was more important than keeping any vestige of trust with a company it once considered a valuable source of technological expertise. Reuters

• Insouciant Draghi Sends Euro to Two-Year High vs. Dollar

The dollar fell to its lowest in over two and a half years against the euro as the news out of Washington further undermined belief in the President’s ability to deliver growth-enhancing reforms. ECB President Mario Draghi tried (not too hard, albeit) to stop the euro's rise, promising that the removal of monetary stimulus would be “very gradual” and said that an unwarranted tightening (through the foreign exchange market) would be “the last thing we may want.” The markets, literally, weren’t buying it. European companies’ results are already showing the strain from the euro’s rise, with Philips and auto parts maker Valeo both citing currency factors in disappointing earnings releases Friday. WSJ, subscription required