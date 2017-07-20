Retail
Search
Fortune 500YouTube’s TV Service Is Now Available In These 10 New Cities
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Opens I/O Developer Conference
NASANeil Armstrong’s Moon Dust Bag Sells for $1.8 Million
US-AUCTION-SPACE-MOON
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsPresident Trump’s 6-Month Approval Rating is 36%. See How That Compares to Past Presidents
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Fortune 500

New Dolls For Girls From WWE and Mattel Can Body Slam Barbie

Michal Lev-Ram
4:40 PM ET

Move over, Barbie. There’s a new doll in the toy aisle: At this week’s Comic-Con conference in San Diego, Mattel and WWE are announcing a series of “fashion dolls” in the likeness of female wrestling champions like Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox.

Don’t know who they are? Then you’re probably not a WWE fan. But billions of people worldwide do fall into that category—and nearly 40% of them are women. (The wrestling powerhouse is the No. 1 sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NFL and other professional leagues.) To cater to its female fans, WWE has recently launched several new initiatives, including enhancing the character development and storylines of its female wrestlers and putting them on the main roster at events—as outlined by Stephanie McMahon, the company’s chief brand officer, at Fortune’s recent Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colo. For its younger female fans, WWE's first-ever line of girl-geared dolls will launch at Toys"R"Us stores nationwide in September.

“There's this movement towards women's athletics,” McMahon, who also happens to be WWE owners Linda and Vince McMahon’s daughter, said in an earlier interview with Fortune. “We are noticing the interest of girls more and more.”

Mattel is also noticing the growing interest in a more diverse set of toys for girls. “We know girls expect to see empowered characters in the toy aisle,” Lori Pantel, an SVP and GM at Mattel, told Fortune in an email. “The WWE fashion dolls offer a unique play experience that allow girls to re-create the in-ring action with a doll that was designed to appeal to them.”

Indeed, one size does not fit all. Over the last year or so, Mattel has aimed at retooling its traditional Barbie line to add more diverse dolls (think curvy Barbie). Even Ken has gotten a makeover (say hello to "dad bod" Ken). And other toy lines have also branched into less gender-traditional categories. Some retailers, like Target, are taking things a step further, removing references to gender and so-called "pink" and "blue" aisles in stores.

The WWE toys, however, will be marketed specifically to girls. Each 12-inch doll will come with multiple outfits and, of course, a championship title belt with metallic medallions. Other accessories include headbands and "Legit Boss" rings. Don’t know what those are either? Go watch Wrestlemania—women athletes are now included.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE