The World’s Most Powerful Women: July 20

British broadcaster the BBC released a list of its highest paid stars yesterday as part of its new 10-year funding settlement with the Conservative government. The disclosure revealed a significant gender pay gap among BBC's top talent with its top-earning male employee making five times more than the highest-earning woman. What's more: only a third of the 96 highest-paid employees overall are women, and the top seven are all men.

No. 1 on the list is Chris Evans, the presenter who took over as host of Top Gear for one season after Jeremy Clarkson defected to Amazon two years ago. He made between £2.2 million and £2.25 million in 2016-2017. The highest-paid woman, meanwhile, was Claudia Winkleman, who earned between £450,000 and £500,000.

The gap is so blatant that experts say the broadcaster is at risk of being sued for gender discrimination. Prime Minister Theresa May even weighed in on the matter: "We’ve seen the way the BBC is paying women less for doing the same job,” she said . “What’s important is that the BBC looks at the question of paying men and women the same for doing the same job.”

News of a company's gender pay gap is—unfortunately—not unique, but there's an extra layer to the BBC's. The bulk of the broadcaster's funding comes from a mandatory and flat-rate license fee that every household with a TV in the U.K. must pay. That means public money is funding the yawning divide.

- @clairezillman