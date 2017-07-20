The Broadsheet: July 20th

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! San Francisco is the latest city to ban the previous salary question, the BBC has a major gender pay gap problem, and female Republican senators are making their power felt. Have a fantastic Thursday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • Too late for repeal and replace? The Senate Republicans' last-minute bill to repeal Obamacare was hamstrung earlier this week when three GOP members—Maine's Susan Collins, West Virginia's Shelley Moore Capito, and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski—came out against it. It's especially notable that three women delivered the blow, since Senate Republicans excluded all of their female members from the initial working group convened to decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act. (As you may recall, that group was composed of 13 men.) Quartz reports that the trio is being attacked by some Republican groups—as well as being targeted on Twitter, "where they’ve been called “feminazis” and “RINOs” (for Republicans in Name Only), and derided for their looks, their hair, and even their voices." Now, with President Trump pushing GOP senators to once again try to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, it seems that overtures from the men of the party may be too late: Susan Collins, for one, skipped last night's 11th-hour meeting to try to hash out a bill with broader support, according to Politico . The lawmakers who did attend the meeting cited "good progress but nothing to suggest they had overcome the obstacles that have stymied their previous efforts" to get the 51 votes needed to pass the new health care bill. Fortune

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • SF bans the question. Yesterday, San Francisco's mayor signed a law making it illegal for employers to ask about a candidate's salary history (Philadelphia, New York City, and Massachusetts have similar measures in place). Fortune's Maddie Farber looks at the ways in which the law will help narrow the gender pay gap—and the strategies that companies may use to get around it. Fortune • Britons: Mind the gap. In more pay gap news, the BBC has released data on its highest-paid stars for the first time—exposing a massive disparity between the top men and women. For instance, the public-service broadcaster's best-paid man, Top Gear presenter Chris Evans, took home up to 2.25 million pounds ($3.3 million) in 2016-17, nearly five times as much as the top woman, Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman. Fortune • Clothes call. An update on a story we covered yesterday: Saudi Arabia says the young woman detained after wearing a miniskirt in a video that went viral has been released without charge. Time • Dropping 'diva.' Speaking at Fortune 's Brainstorm Tech, WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon talked about how social media pushback—including a trending Twitter hashtag: #GiveDivasAChance—prompted the company to stop referring to its female wrestlers as "divas." Fortune MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Nike has promoted Monique Matheson to EVP, Global Human Resources. Caterpillar has appointed Cheryl H. Johnson chief human resources officer. She was most recently EVP of human resources for Textron. President Trump intends to nominate former Senate Republican aide Hester Maria Peirce to be a member of the SEC, according to the White House.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • Behind-the-scenes drama. In her three-year tenure as president of the Kennedy Center, Deborah Rutter has made her mark by hiring boldface names like rapper/producer Q-Tip, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and opera singer Renée Fleming as artistic advisers. Yet some say those moves have come at the expense of those working behind the scenes; more than a dozen senior executives and artistic leaders have resigned or been let go. Washington Post • Finally, something bipartisan! At a day-long conference this week called “Women Unshackled," Democratic and Republic leaders—including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin (R)—agreed that "too many women are being incarcerated for nonviolent offenses, a troubling trend both groups said they were committed to tackling." Washington Post • The Ivanka Fund. This New York Times story about the new World Bank initiative to advance women’s entrepreneurship speculates that "the so-called Ivanka fund might be a sign that—despite its 'America First' policy—the White House is not as combative toward multilateral institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund as many in Washington expected." New York Times Share today's Broadsheet with a friend:

