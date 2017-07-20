Retail
Search
russia investigationTrump: I Wouldn’t Have Appointed Sessions If I’d Known About Russia Recusal
fake newsDo VCs Need A Conduct Board For Sexual Harassment?
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
clothing storesKids Retail Chain Justice Pulled Makeup That May Contain Asbestos
Justice for girls retail clothing store
The Art Of Craft Coffee Curations At Palladium
Photograph by Rubina A. Khan—Getty Rubina A. Khan Getty Images
Starbucks

Starbucks to Columnist: You Say ‘Tomato’. We Say ‘Sun-Dried Optimized Natural Product’

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:08 AM ET

Rather than licking its wounds from those that criticize its love of jargon, Starbucks has embraced the call-out.

In her final column for the Financial Times, Lucy Kellaway continued her campaign against corporate jargon, something she said Starbucks gave her more fodder for than any other company.

However, Starbucks has responded to the dig in true Starbucks-jargon fashion.

Simon Redfern, an executive from Starbucks' European branch, submitted a letter to the editor to the Financial Times on Kellaway's column.

"The challenge is — we just don’t see the issue," Redfern wrote. "Ms Kellaway says 'tomato' and we say 'sun-dried optimised natural product driving positive consumer sentiment if served on organic rye.' Ms Kellaway says 'potato' and we say 'waxy-skinned tuber with a satisfying mouthfeel when fried or boiled.' Surely there is no difference."

While noting that the coffee company referred to its Starbucks Roasteries as "delivering an immersive, ultra-premium, coffee-forward experience," Kellaway commented, "In this ultra-premium, jargon-forward twaddle, the only acceptable word is 'an.'"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE