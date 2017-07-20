Tech
Food

Pizza Hut to Add 14,000 Drivers and New Delivery Algorithm

racheltimeinc
8:30 AM ET

Pizza Hut said they will hire 14,000 more drivers by the end of 2017 in a bid to make deliveries faster for customers — meaning an extra 3,000 people a month will be employed by the pizza chain.

The pizza chain will also introduce a new delivery algorithm and online mapping to make the delivery system more efficient, USA today reported.

"This focus and commitment to the best experience will hopefully help some customers re-assess the brand if they haven't tried us in a while or haven't had us deliver a pizza before," Nicolas Burquier, Pizza Hut's chief operating officer said in the announcement. "We think these changes enable our team members even more to deliver a hot, delicious Pizza Hut pizza when the customer expects it."

In May, an analyst reported that Pizza Hut's dominance in the pizza industry could end by 2018, as rival Domino's is expected to take 14.1% of the market share compared to Pizza Hut's 13.3%, as reported by CNBC.

CNBC also earlier reported that Yum Brands, Pizza Hut's parent company, subsequently announced that it is investing $130 million to upgrade equipment, boost advertising and improve technology in restaurants.

