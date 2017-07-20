Lena Dunham Is Officially Joining the ‘American Horror Story’ Cast

Attention, American Horror Story fans: Lena Dunham is officially joining the cast.

Director Ryan Murphy tweeted the news on Wednesday, sharing how "thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"

While few details are known about Dunham's role, Deadline reports the former Girls star may only appear in one episode. And according to Variety , the show's seventh season is reportedly inspired by the 2016 presidential election. The official title and theme is slated to release on Thursday.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! - Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

This appears to be Dunham's first gig since wrapping up the final season of HBO's Girls in April.

Dunham, however, isn't the first famous face to appear in the series. Jessica Lange had a leading role in the first four seasons, and Lady Gaga starred in its fifth and sixth seasons.