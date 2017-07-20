MPW
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
Actress Lena Dunham.  Gilbert Carrasquillo — GC Images
Most Powerful Women

Lena Dunham Is Officially Joining the ‘American Horror Story’ Cast

Madeline Farber
11:55 AM ET

Attention, American Horror Story fans: Lena Dunham is officially joining the cast.

Director Ryan Murphy tweeted the news on Wednesday, sharing how "thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"

While few details are known about Dunham's role, Deadline reports the former Girls star may only appear in one episode. And according to Variety, the show's seventh season is reportedly inspired by the 2016 presidential election. The official title and theme is slated to release on Thursday.

This appears to be Dunham's first gig since wrapping up the final season of HBO's Girls in April.

Dunham, however, isn't the first famous face to appear in the series. Jessica Lange had a leading role in the first four seasons, and Lady Gaga starred in its fifth and sixth seasons.

