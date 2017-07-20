Tech
Search
Donald TrumpTrump Warns Mueller: Stay Out of My Family Finances
Donald Trump And NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Hold Joint News Conf.
Most Powerful WomenLena Dunham Is Officially Joining the ‘American Horror Story’ Cast
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Intel Looks Like It Is Shutting Down Its Wearables Unit
Tesla Motors Inc. Co-founder And Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk Interview
Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
hyperloop

Elon Musk Says He’s a Step Closer to Making 29 Minute NYC-DC Trips a Reality

Aric Jenkins
12:22 PM ET

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that one of his other projects, the tunneling and infrastructure firm known as The Boring Company, has received "verbal government approval" to build an underground hyperloop from New York City to Washington, D.C.

Musk said the hyperloop, a supersonic-speed mode of transportation that he first proposed in 2012, would be able to travel between the two cities in 29 minutes, as well as make stops in Philadelphia and Baltimore. (Musk didn't specify if that time includes the additional stops.)

"City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city," Musk explained in a follow-up Tweet.

The news follows last week's announcement that Hyperloop One, a separate, independent spin-off company that has been working on the technology after Musk open-sourced his idea, successfully completed its first full-scale test in what the company described as its "Kitty Hawk moment."

Hyperloop One only tested at 70 miles per hour — a tenth of its 700 plus miles per hour target speed — but has plans to attempt another test at 250 miles per hour later this year.

The Boring Company was founded by Musk in late 2016 after complaining about Los Angeles' traffic in a tweet. In April, the company released a concept video showcasing automobiles submerging underground via elevators and being transported in high-speed containers on rail lines.

The hyperloop is a similar, but different concept utilizing aerodynamic pods resembling a train car instead of personal vehicles. "Fast to dig, low cost tunnels would also make Hyperloop adoption viable and enable rapid transit across densely populated regions," according to The Boring Company's website.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE