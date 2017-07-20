Leadership
Search
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Thinks Health Insurance Costs $12 Per Year When You’re 21
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-US WOMEN'S OPEN-GLF
hyperloopElon Musk Says He’s a Step Closer to Making 29 Minute NYC-DC Trips a Reality
Tesla Motors Inc. Co-founder And Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk Interview
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpTrump Warns Mueller: Stay Out of My Family Finances
Donald Trump And NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Hold Joint News Conf.
Donald Trump

What President Trump Doesn’t Get About Republicans in Baltimore

Chris Morris
11:25 AM ET

President Donald Trump, in a wide ranging interview with the New York Times on Thursday, expressed some reservations about Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who stepped into the political spotlight when Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the ongoing Russia investigation.

Speaking with the Times, Trump said he was irritated to learn that Rosenstein was a former federal prosecutor in Baltimore.

“There are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any,” Trump said.

Well, that's not quite true.

While the city of Baltimore is overwhelmingly Democratic,voter registration statistics in Maryland show that there were 143,003 eligible Republican voters in Baltimore County in the 2016 election. That's less than half the number of Democrats in the county, but hardly an insubstantial number.

In fact, the number of registered Republicans increased by nearly 8% between the presidential elections of 2012 and 2016. In the 2012 presidential general election, only 132,720 voters registered Republican. That number was 3% higher than registered Republicans in the 2010 Gubernatorial general election.

As for Rosenstein himself, there might be room for debate on whether he has a conflict of interest in the investigation. (Trump says Rosenstein both recommended firing former FBI director James B. Comey, then appointed Mueller to investigate whether the dismissal constituted obstruction of justice.) But, the deputy AG is not actually from Baltimore.

He was born and attended college in Pennsylvania, before moving on to Harvard. He served as a clerk for Justice Douglas H. Ginsberg, before Ginsburg was named to the Supreme Court. And he was named United States Attorney for the District of Maryland in 2005 by President George W. Bush.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE