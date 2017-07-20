CEO Daily: Thursday, 20th July

Good morning

The Fortune Global 500 list is out today, and perched on top, for the fourth year in a row, is—drum roll, please— Walmart .

Truth is, with $485 billion in revenue, Walmart didn’t have any real competition for the honor. No. 2 on the list, China’s State Grid, finished $170 billion behind. And Shell and Exxon , contenders five years ago, have dropped to 7th and 10th place, respectively. Even when combined, their revenues are still less than Walmart’s.

But that doesn’t mean the giant retailer can sit on its laurels. Amazon is on an epic tear up the list, moving to 22nd this year from 44th the year before and 340th at the start of the decade. Then there’s Alibaba, which broke onto the list for the first time this year, at No. 462. Alibaba already claims that it sells more products than Walmart . But because it doesn’t take those products into inventory, the sales aren’t fully counted as revenue, leaving the Chinese competitor with reported revenues that are roughly one twentieth of Walmart’s.

In the competition between the U.S. and China, the U.S. is still well ahead, with 132 companies on the list, down two from a year earlier. China is up to 109, from 103 last year. But most of those are state-owned monopolies—like State Grid at No.2, Sinopec at No. 3, and China National Petroleum at No. 4. The companies to watch are the private ones, like Huawei (83), Alibaba and Tencent, which joined the list for the first time at 478.

You can read Fortune editor Cliff Leaf’s take on Chinese innovation here , and find the full list here . More news below.



