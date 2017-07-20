Tech
Search
AirplanesWhich Is Safer: Airplanes or Cars?
A plane of Air China flies over a parking lot as it cones in
doctor whoBBC to Fans Unhappy with Female Doctor Who: Get Over It
Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Thursday, July 20
Washington D.C.

Burundi Robotics Team Missing After U.S. Competition

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:24 AM ET

Six teenagers from the Burundi robotics team were reported missing after attending an international competition in Washington, D.C.

Organizers of the 2017 FIRST Global Challenge learned that the adult mentor of the Burundi team was unable to find the six students the night of July 18, according to a spokesperson for FIRST Global. Joe Sestak, the competition's president, called police and reports were submitted to the authorities who are investigating their disappearance.

FIRST Global told Fortune that all students are provided safe transportation to their dormitories after the daily competition and are always "to be under close supervision of their adult mentor and are advised not to leave the premises unaccompanied by the mentor."

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted photos and information of the missing teenagers Wednesday. More information and their descriptions can be found on the police department's website. Anyone with information is asked to call the Youth & Family Services Division, who is investigating the case.

The team was last seen near the FIRST Global Challenge around the time of of Tuesday's final matches, the Washington Post reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE