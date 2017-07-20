Burundi Robotics Team Missing After U.S. Competition

Six teenagers from the Burundi robotics team were reported missing after attending an international competition in Washington, D.C.

Organizers of the 2017 FIRST Global Challenge learned that the adult mentor of the Burundi team was unable to find the six students the night of July 18, according to a spokesperson for FIRST Global. Joe Sestak, the competition's president, called police and reports were submitted to the authorities who are investigating their disappearance.

FIRST Global told Fortune that all students are provided safe transportation to their dormitories after the daily competition and are always "to be under close supervision of their adult mentor and are advised not to leave the premises unaccompanied by the mentor."

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted photos and information of the missing teenagers Wednesday. More information and their descriptions can be found on the police department's website . Anyone with information is asked to call the Youth & Family Services Division, who is investigating the case.

The team was last seen near the FIRST Global Challenge around the time of of Tuesday's final matches, the Washington Post reported.