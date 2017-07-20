Earlier this week, Ataribox , a new console from the video game legend Atari, set the Internet ablaze. Today, the company's unveiling of Speakerhat , a Bluetooth-infused baseball cap sporting speakers in its bill, promptly put that fire out.

Lightweight and thin, the planned hat has stereo speakers and a microphone stitched in that can link to any Bluetooth-enabled device. Powered by an embedded lithium-ion battery, the Speakerhat has a universal control button, an LED indicator light, and a "synchronous broadcast" mode that will "enable multiple Speakerhat users to simultaneously listen to a single audio stream" — in the odd chance that they could be convinced to wear these lids in public.

The wearable was developed by Audiowear , and all of the Atari product's details seem to have been lifted verbatim from its supplier's site. No release date or price was revealed, similar to the lack of information released about Ataribox.

But amazingly the hat does not appear to be vaporware, as one YouTube user has posted an unboxing video complete with audio playback.

Eagle-eyed Atari fans noted that the company's logo appeared in the Blade Runner 2049 trailer , and The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the product is indeed a movie tie-in . "The minute the new trailer hit, we started getting requests for Atari-branded Blade Runner 2049 products and knew we’d need to partner with Atari to satisfy the countless joint fans of both franchises," said Joel Weinshanker, chief operating officer of the National Entertainment Collectibles Association, which partnered with Atari on the Speakerhat, according to THR. Blade Runner 2049 is a much-anticipated film to be released by Warner Bros. ( twx ) in October.

Until it has widespread availability, its unclear if the Speakerhat is a movie promo item or an earnest wearable product. Either way, in the tradition of Google Glass, it will be sure to turn heads — and probably not for the better.