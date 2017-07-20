Tech
Search
brainstorm techDear Technologists: User Experience Isn’t an App or a Feature. It’s Everything.
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Fortune 500Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook Back Apple in Its Fight Against Qualcomm
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SamsungSamsung Will Likely Reveal the Galaxy Note 8 in August
samsung note 8 announcement
Wearables

Why Atari Is Releasing a Hat With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers

John Patrick Pullen
6:34 PM ET

Earlier this week, Ataribox, a new console from the video game legend Atari, set the Internet ablaze. Today, the company's unveiling of Speakerhat, a Bluetooth-infused baseball cap sporting speakers in its bill, promptly put that fire out.

Lightweight and thin, the planned hat has stereo speakers and a microphone stitched in that can link to any Bluetooth-enabled device. Powered by an embedded lithium-ion battery, the Speakerhat has a universal control button, an LED indicator light, and a "synchronous broadcast" mode that will "enable multiple Speakerhat users to simultaneously listen to a single audio stream" — in the odd chance that they could be convinced to wear these lids in public.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The wearable was developed by Audiowear, and all of the Atari product's details seem to have been lifted verbatim from its supplier's site. No release date or price was revealed, similar to the lack of information released about Ataribox.

But amazingly the hat does not appear to be vaporware, as one YouTube user has posted an unboxing video complete with audio playback.

Eagle-eyed Atari fans noted that the company's logo appeared in the Blade Runner 2049 trailer, and The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the product is indeed a movie tie-in. "The minute the new trailer hit, we started getting requests for Atari-branded Blade Runner 2049 products and knew we’d need to partner with Atari to satisfy the countless joint fans of both franchises," said Joel Weinshanker, chief operating officer of the National Entertainment Collectibles Association, which partnered with Atari on the Speakerhat, according to THR. Blade Runner 2049 is a much-anticipated film to be released by Warner Bros. (twx) in October.

Until it has widespread availability, its unclear if the Speakerhat is a movie promo item or an earnest wearable product. Either way, in the tradition of Google Glass, it will be sure to turn heads — and probably not for the better.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE