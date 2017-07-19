Tech
Search
Fortune 500A Smuggler Was Caught With 102 iPhones Strapped to Her Body
US-IT-APPLE-NEWS-FEED
brainstorm techSeattle Seahawks Star Complains About Traditional Media Going TMZ
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BBCThe BBC Pays Its Top Man 5 Times What It Pays Its Top Woman
Salaries For Top Talent Revealed By The BBC
snapchat news

NBC Is Going After Millennials on Snapchat With a Daily News Show

Reuters
10:24 AM ET

Comcast's NBC News (cmcsa) is launching a twice-per-day news show on Snapchat, the company said on Wednesday, part of its push to attract younger viewers who tend to watch TV on mobile devices.

Comcast's NBCUniversal invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap (snap) during its initial public offering as it seeks to boost its digital offering.

Broadcast news outlets like NBC News face an aging audience. The median age of NBC Nightly News, for example, is 64 years old, according to the Nielsen ratings agency. That is much older than the 18-to-34-year-old demographic that advertisers covet.

Last month, NBC News launched a digital video service, called "NBC Left Field" featuring short documentaries to appeal to social media users.

"This is a concerted effort that is crucial to our future," said Nick Ascheim, head of digital at NBC News.

"Stay Tuned" will focus on issues of the day and will air at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. EDT on weekdays and 1 p.m. EDT on weekends. The show will also air for specific breaking news events.

The launch of the daily news show comes amid increasing investor skepticism about Snap's ability to grow and compete with Facebook's Instagram. (fb)

Much bigger rival Facebook is also getting into original content, having signed deals with millennial-focused news and entertainment creators, including BuzzFeed, to launch shows as soon as next month, Reuters first reported in May.

Last week, Morgan Stanley (ms), a lead underwriter on Snap's initial public offering, put a price target of $16 stock, a dollar below its March IPO price of $17, citing such concerns.

That investor skepticism does not concern NBC's Ascheim, he said, noting a lot of interest from advertisers in the new Snapchat show.

Snapchat expects the NBC news show will help increase user engagement, which is currently growing at over 30 minutes a day, said Sean Mills, head of original content at Snapchat. He said the average user comes to Snapchat more than 18 times a day.

Each news show will last three to four minutes and include two 10-second ads, Mills said, declining to comment on the financial specifics of the agreement.

While Snapchat features news through the publishers on its Discover platform, this is the first daily news show as part of the company's original content strategy launched last year.

"If something happens in the world, we want people to go to Snapchat," said Snapchat's Mills.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE