Fortune 500

Former Uber Comms Exec Heads to New Job at Facebook

Polina Marinova
1:18 PM ET

Three months after leaving embattled ride-hailing giant Uber, communications executive Rachel Whetstone has landed a new gig.

Whetstone, who was most recently the communications head at Uber, is joining Facebook, according to Recode. She will be the vice president of communications for the company’s WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger divisions.

Whetstone was one of multiple high-profile execs to leave the company following a series of scandals including sexual harassment allegations and a video of its former CEO, Travis Kalanick, berating a driver. Her departure came weeks after two of Uber's executives announced their plans to leave.

According to Recode, she left Uber due to her “lack of appetite” for drama. At Facebook, she will report to Facebook’s VP of global communications Caryn Marooney.

“It's a real privilege to be joining the Facebook family. Products like WhatsApp have become an important part of my life — making it so much easier to stay in touch with my own family and friends,” she told Recode.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

Prior to Uber and Facebook, Whetstone spent 10 years handling communications and policy at Google, according to her LinkedIn page.

Follow FORTUNE