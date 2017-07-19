Former Uber Comms Exec Heads to New Job at Facebook

Three months after leaving embattled ride-hailing giant Uber, communications executive Rachel Whetstone has landed a new gig.

Whetstone, who was most recently the communications head at Uber, is joining Facebook , according to Recode . She will be the vice president of communications for the company’s WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger divisions.

Whetstone was one of multiple high-profile execs to leave the company following a series of scandals including sexual harassment allegations and a video of its former CEO, Travis Kalanick, berating a driver. Her departure came weeks after two of Uber's executives announced their plans to leave.

According to Recode, she left Uber due to her “ lack of appetite ” for drama. At Facebook, she will report to Facebook’s VP of global communications Caryn Marooney.

“It's a real privilege to be joining the Facebook family. Products like WhatsApp have become an important part of my life — making it so much easier to stay in touch with my own family and friends,” she told Recode .

Prior to Uber and Facebook, Whetstone spent 10 years handling communications and policy at Google , according to her LinkedIn page .