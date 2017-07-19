Fortune data editor Stacy Jones is filling in for Ellen McGirt while she dazzles everyone at Brainstorm Tech in Aspen, Colo. Watch the live stream or follow along on Twitter .

I have often gazed in the general direction of Suitland, Maryland and thought: "Census, you in danger girl."

It's not that the current administration hates data. It just prefers to tamper with methodologies , cherry pick flattering numbers and hoard information many believe will be used to disenfranchise millions of American voters .

Classic Whoopi Goldberg scenes aside, the U.S Census is in real danger.

It lacks a leader — former director John Thompson resigned in June, and the Trump administration has yet to select a replacement — and it lacks sufficient funding. While Congress has earmarked $1.5 billion for the 2020 Census, the bureau needs an additional $300 million for security and technology upgrades, including a new IT system charged with collecting and processing census responses. Without the extra money, the quality of its programs will likely suffer. The New York Times' editorial board did an excellent job unpacking what's at stake earlier this week.

Our government, which is for the people and by the people, needs data about the people it serves if it wants to effectively shape policy. This is true on a federal and state level, but it's also true in other sectors. You'd be hard pressed to find a academic institution, or private company that doesn't use Census data. Heck, a Fortune story I recently edited on the minimum wage includes Census figures.

While 2020 might seem far away, the Census' issues are pressing. The bureau needs to finalize the list of questions it intends to ask in the 2020 Census by next March, two full years before the survey itself begins. Already, there's been one datum casualty: The bureau has abandoned plans to ask about sexual orientation in the next Census, which has left many LGBT advocates frustrated . And the Census isn't the only agency dropping plans to gather data on the country's LGBT population.

Decisions to not count LGBT citizens send a dangerous message, Meghan Maury, director of the Criminal and Economic Justice Project at the National LGBTQ Task Force, told NPR .

"[It's] read by many people in our community as saying affirmatively that we don't count, that we don't matter," she says. "Decisions like this really contribute to that feeling that we're invisible."

It's hard to effectively (not to mention justly) run a country if you don't know who the government is meant to represent. The same holds true for companies. Without data on who is working in your office, warehouse, remote team, or driving your fleet of delivery trucks, implementing smart, strategic management strategies is next to impossible.

So show your people they count by counting them — with voluntary surveys, of course — and using that data to influence corporate policy. Count mentors, mentees, promotions, raises, job titles, complaints, sponsors, advocates and exit interviews.