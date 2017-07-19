Leadership
Search
snapchat newsNBC Is Going After Millennials on Snapchat With a Daily News Show
Charlie Puth Performs On NBC's "Today"
Fortune 500A Smuggler Was Caught With 102 iPhones Strapped to Her Body
US-IT-APPLE-NEWS-FEED
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
brainstorm techSeattle Seahawks Star Complains About Traditional Media Going TMZ
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Martin Shkreli

Letter from Martin Shkreli: “I Hope To See You and Your Four Children Homeless”

Chris Morris
9:47 AM ET

The trial of "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli gets weirder and weirder.

Tim Pierotti, who once ran a consumer hedge fund for Shkreli, testified Tuesday that the man who gained notoriety by raising the price of a life-saving drug more than 5,000% sent a threatening letter to his home, addressed to his wife, reading, “I hope to see you and your four children homeless. I will do whatever I can to assure this."

The letter was entered into evidence at Shkreli’s trial in Federal District Court in Brooklyn.

In the letter, Shkreli accused Pierotti of stealing $1.6 million from him and added, "making an enemy out of me is a mistake." The theft accusation allegedly revolved around the sale of shares of Retrophin, a biopharmaceutical company Shkreli ran.

The two men met in 2011, when Pierotti joined MSMB, Shkreli's hedge fund. Pierotti testified that he put all of the money from that fund into one stock—Rick's Cabaret, a chain of strip clubs, with Shkreli's approval.

It's the latest in a long series of odd moves for Shkreli, who also paid $2 million for the sole copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album (something he might have to forfeit should the trial not go his way).

If nothing else, it sounds like the Off-Broadway musical based on his life might have to be expanded.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE