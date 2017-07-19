Travel
Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines Just Added 21 New Destinations to Its Lineup

racheltimeinc
8:59 AM ET

Budget airline Frontier has expanded its reach across America — adding 85 new routes and 21 new destinations to its network - taking the total number of its destinations to 82.

The carrier pledged to nearly double the number of nonstop flights between the cities it serves by next summer — a move that means 90 percent of Americans are now within a one-hour drive of an airport that Frontier services, according to the airline.

"We are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right, which will empower millions more people to afford to fly,” Frontier's chief executive Barry Biffle said in a statement.

The biggest expansion comes to Denver, which is already home to Frontier's largest hub in the country, where it is adding more than 20 destinations to the flight schedule.

Only five of the new destinations announced Wednesday are entirely new to Frontier and they include Buffalo, N.Y.; Charleston, S.C.; Jacksonville, Fla.,; Ontario, Calif. and Pensacola, Fla.

The remaining 16 additions had previously been destinations that the airline had served, but had since been discontinued. The readded stops include Albuquerque, N.M., El Paso, TX and Tulsa, Okla.

