Publication Of The Final Installment Of Harry Potter Series
Harry Potter fans rush to read the opening lines of the new and final novel by author J.K. Rowling, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"  Photo by Lisa Maree —Williams Getty Images
Two New Harry Potter Books Coming This October

Chris Morris
10:53 AM ET

As fans celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone this year, U.K. publisher Bloomsbury plans to release a pair of new books focused on The Boy Who Lived.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic, a coffee table book, will feature original drafts of Potter books by author J. K. Rowling of the books and essays on the various parts of the exhibition by writers such as Major Tim Peake, Lucy Mangan, Steve Backshall and Anna Pavord. The other, Harry Potter - A Journey Through A History of Magic, is aimed at family audiences and will examine the history of magic taught at Hogwarts, alongside selected items from the exhibit.

Both books will be out in the U.K. on October 20.

Sadly, neither of the new tomes was written by J. K. Rowling, the creator of the series. Instead, these books will accompany the British Library's exhibition celebrating the series' anniversary.

Still, fans of the series are likely to snap them up, further boosting the publisher's bottom line.

Whether they'll make their way over to the U.S. is unclear at this point. Scholastic publishes the Harry Potter series in North America. (A representative of Scholastic wasn't immediately sure of their status here.) Bloomsbury does plan to publish digital copies of the books on the 20th to the Pottermore website, however.

The exhibition at the British Library will run through Feb. 28, 2018.

