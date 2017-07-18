Term Sheet

VENTURE DEALS • NewStore, Inc., a Boston-based mobile retail platform provider, raised $50 million in Series B funding. Activant Capital led the round, and was joined by investors including General Catalyst and Stephan Schambach. • Leap Motion Inc , a San Francisco-based provider of motion tracking technology for virtual and augmented reality, raised $50 million in Series C funding. Investors include JPMorgan Asset Management . • FreshBooks , a Canada-based cloud accounting solutions provider, raised $43 million in Series B funding. Georgian Partners led the round, and was joined by investors including Accomplice and Oak Investment Partners . • SpotHero , a Chicago-based parking reservation startup, raised $30 million in Series C funding. Investors include Insight Venture Partners , Global Founders Capital, and Autotech Ventures. • Alation , a Redwood City, Calif.-based provider of software that allows businesses to have a single source of reference for their data, raised $23 million in funding, according to VentureBeat. Icon Ventures led the round, and was joined by Harmony Partners, Costanoa Ventures and Data Collective . Read more. • Privitar , a U.K.-based privacy preserving data mining startup, raised $16 million in Series A funding, according to TechCrunch. Investors include Partech Ventures , CME Ventures , and Salesforce Ventures . Existing investors IQ Capital , 24Haymarket and Illuminate Financial participated. Read more. • Embark , a Belmont, Calif.-based self-driving trucking startup, raised $15 million in Series A funding, according to TechCrunch. Data Collective led the round, and was joined by YC Continuity , Maven Ventures and SV Angel . Read more. • Wellframe , a Boston-based mobile platform provider for patient care management, raised $15 million in Series B funding. F-Prime Capital led the round, and was joined by investors including DFJ . • Impartner , a South Jordan, Utah-based partner relationship management company, raised $15 million in funding from Emergence Capital. • Corelight , a San Francisco-based provider of network security solutions, raised $9.2 million in Series A funding. Accel Partners led the round, and was joined by Osage University Partners and Steve McCanne . • Syte.ai , an Israel-based visual search startup focused on fashion products, raised an $8 million Series A funding, according to TechCrunch. NHN Ventures led the round, and was joined by Naver Corp. , Line Corp ., Magma VC , Remagine VC , KDC Ventures, and NBM Ventures . Read more. • Reach Robotics , a gaming robots developer, raised $7.5 million in Series A funding, according to TechCrunch. Investors include Korea Investment Partners and IGlobe . Read more. • ObEN , a Pasadena, Calif.-based artificial technology company, raised $5 million in funding from Tencent, according to TechCrunch. Investors including Li Ruigang and Fengshion Capital participated. Read more. • Embark Veterinary Inc , an Austin, Texas-based genomics and dog DNA test developer, raised $4.5 million in funding. Investors include Founder Collective, Freestyle and ThirdKind, Section 32 , Anne Wojcicki , and SV Angel . • Learnerbly , a London-based curated professional development SaaS platform, raised £1.6 million ($2 million) in seed funding, according to TechCrunch. Frontline Ventures led the round, and was joined by investors including Playfair Capital , the Mayor of London’s London Co-Investment Fund , and Future Planet Capital. Read more. • Adjoint , a smart contract company with offices in Boston and London, raised $1.05 million in pre-seed funding. Investors include Fintech Angels , Chicago Trading Company Ventures , Danhua Capital , and Kluz Ventures. • Punchbowl , a Framingham, Mass.-based platform for online invitations and digital greeting cards, raised funding of an undisclosed amount from Party City.

HEALTH AND LIFE SCIENCES DEALS • Menlo Therapeutics Inc , a Menlo Park, Calif.-based biopharmaceutical company, a raised $50 million in Series C funding. venBio led the round, and was joined by Novo Holdings A/S , Rock Springs Capital, Aisling Capital , and Bay City Capital . Existing investors including Vivo Capital , Presidio Partners , Remeditex , and F-Prime Capital participated. • Silk Road Medical, Inc. , a Sunnyvale, Calif.-based developer of less-invasive medical devices, raised $47 million in funding. Investors include Norwest Venture Partners and Janus Capital Management . Existing investors Warburg Pincus , The Vertical Group, and CRG participated.

PRIVATE EQUITY DEALS • Sandvine Corp (TSX:SVC) terminated a deal with Vector Capital and accepted a higher offer from a unit of private equity firm Francisco Partners and Procera Networks Inc , valuing the network equipment maker at about C$562 million ($444 million). Read more. • KKR agreed to invest approximately $200 million in Radiant Life Care, an India-based operator of healthcare facilities, for a 49% stake. • Sizmek Inc , an affiliate of Vector Capital, acquired Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ: FUEL), a Redwood City, Calif.-based predictive marketing platform, for $2.60 per share in cash. This represents an enterprise value for Rocket Fuel of approximately $145 million. • YFM Equity Partners invested 3 million pounds ($3.9 million) in Friska Limited , U.K.-based restaurant chain. • TPG Growth and Liberty Global form Platform One Media , a global television production and distribution studio. TPG will make an undisclosed investment in Platform One Media via Evolution Media , its investment joint venture with CAA and Participant Media while Liberty Global will take a minority stake. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • Wind River Environmental , which is backed by Gryphon Investors , acquired Soucy’s Septic Service , a Salem, N.H.-based provider of septic system design, drain cleaning, rejuvenation and septic repair services. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • Elite Sports , which is backed by The Riverside Company , acquired Dreamlight Activewear , a Virginia Beach, Va.-based maker of gymnastics clothing. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • One Equity Partners acquired SGB-SMIT , a Germany-based manufacturer of power transformers. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

IPOs • Landis+Gyr, Toshiba’s smart meters unit, is nearly certain to seek an IPO rather than a sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter to Reuters . The company was previously reported to be seeking about $2.5 billion, 2.4 billion Swiss francs, in an IPO, according to Reuters . Landis+Gyr is reportedly seeking to price shares between 70 francs to 82 francs a share, or about $73 to $85. The shares are set to be sold on the Swiss Exchange starting July 21.

EXITS • BGC Partners Inc will buy Berkeley Point Financial, a Boston-based mortgage provider, from Cantor Fitzgerald for $875 million. Read more. • TPG and Patron Capital Partners agreed to sell their investment in Merin , a Netherlands-based real estate platform, to Dream Global REIT (TSX:DRG.UN) for a total consideration of €622 million ($719 million). • BC Partners agreed to buy PlusServer , a Germany-based managed hosting provider, from GoDaddy Inc for an enterprise value of 397 million euros ($459 million), according to Reuters. Read more. • Zeta Global acquired Boomtrain , a San Francisco-based AI-powered marketing platform, according to VentureBeat. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Boomtrain raised more than $14 million in venture funding from investors including Sierra Ventures, Cota Capital, and Lerer Hippeau Ventures. Read more. • DuBois Chemicals , which is backed by The Jordan Company LP , acquired BHS Specialty Chemicals , a Salt Lake City, Utah-based maker of specialty chemicals focused on food safety and water treatment solutions. The seller was Post Capital Partners. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • CCMI acquired FiberLocator , a Newton, Mass.-based online fiber mapping database. The seller was NEF . Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • Activa Capital and Bpifrance sold their stakes in Nexeya , a Paris-based equipment products for air, land, naval, and joint task forces, back to the company’s management, which will have a 75% stake. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • New Mountain Capital will acquire Sparta Systems , a Hamilton, N.J.-based provider of cloud and on-premise quality management software. The seller was Thoma Bravo . Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • J.W. Childs Associates acquired a majority stake in EbLens LLC , a Torrington, Conn.-based retailer of urban-inspired footwear. The seller was KarpReilly LLC . Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

FIRMS + FUNDS • Rubicon Technology Partners , a Menlo Park, Calif.-based private equity firm, raised $536.8 million for its second fund, Rubicon Technology Partners II, according to an SEC filing . • Iron Pillar, an India and Mauritius-based venture capital firm, set out to raise a $150 million venture capital fund, according to an SEC filing .