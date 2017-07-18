CEO Daily: Tuesday, 18th July

Good morning.

To hear Michael Dell and Egon Durban tell it , life as a private technology company is far better than that as a public company. The reasons? First, there are fewer decision makers, making it easier to pivot quickly in a rapidly changing market. Second, those decision makers are steeped in the business because they have money at stake, while public company board members often don't fill that bill.

Dell, the CEO of his eponymous company, and Durban, the managing partner of private equity company Silver Lake that took Dell private, were among the opening acts at Fortune Brainstorm Tech, which has brought nearly 700 executives, entrepreneurs and financiers to Aspen to explore the frontiers of technology. Other moments from the first day:

--Kyle Vogt, the CEO of Cruise Automation, said commercial deployment of driverless vehicles is “months, not years, away .” Vogt, who sold his company to GM a year and a half ago, also acknowledged that “working inside a large company has not always been smooth sailing. It took us probably six months to a year to really figure out how to work well together and achieve what we have now, which is mutual respect.”

-Steven Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm , played down his patent fight with Apple , saying “these things tend to get to resolved out of court, and there's no reason why I wouldn't expect that to be the case here." In a conversation afterward, Mollenkopf told me the reason that fight has gotten so much attention is because of the “size and influence” of Apple .

- General Stan McChrystal talked about the challenges facing corporations that have “structures that were absolutely right and effective in the industrial age” but “don’t work anymore.” Information moves so fast that “we have gone from complicated to complex.” And while technology is driving much of the change, “technology is never the problem. Getting the organization to modify the culture to be effective is extraordinarily difficult.”

