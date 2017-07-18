Tech
Apple

Apple Now Lets Customer Support Reps Respond to App Store Reviews

Aric Jenkins
4:27 PM ET

Several months after granting app developers the ability to respond to customer reviews, Apple is extending the feature with the introduction of a "Customer Support" role that allows specialized reps to address reviews left on the App Store platform.

Available within the iTunes Connect portal, the new feature can be a useful benefit for developers with larger staffs to delegate customer service responsibilities to others within the company. They'll be able to offer technical support, explain features, ask questions and more in order to better the app's experience.

"Now you can let your customer support experts respond to reviews on the App Store," Apple said in the announcement. "Simply assign them the Customer Support role in iTunes Connect, and they’ll get access to everything they need to respond to reviews."

Apple introduced the general ability to respond to App Store reviews back in March. The tech giant was playing catch-up of sorts to Google, which has allowed developers to do the same thing on its Android platform on Google Play since 2013.

The Customer Support feature isn't the only change to the App Store in the works. The company is completely overhauling the store with a redesign that includes a dedicated games tab and editorial stories to promote app premieres and behind-the-scenes looks. The revamp is part of the coming iOS 11, which is expected to arrive this fall.

