Term Sheet

COOL GIRLS

Good morning from Aspen, where I’m co-chairing Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference!

I’ll be kicking off the conference today interviewing two entrepreneurs from the self-driving car world: Kyle Vogt of Cruise Automation, which sold to General Motors last year for $1 billion, and Tim Kentley-Klay of Zoox, a stealthy self-driving company that’s valued at over $1 billion. Later I’ll be talking tech stocks with two top analysts: Mark Mahaney and Brent Thill.

Other highlights from today’s agenda include Davis Wang, CEO of Chinese bike sharing startup Mobike, Michael Dell and Silver Lake’s Egon Durban, Marne Levine, the top business exec at Instagram, the CEOs of Priceline and Qualcomm, and General Stanley McChrystal. You can follow along on our livestream here.

Also: We’ve just added Marissa Mayer and Niniane Wang, CEO of Evertoon and one of the women who spoke up about Justin Caldbeck, to our agenda for Wednesday morning. (Also on Wednesday: former colleagues SoFi CEO Mike Cagney and Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan.)

Much more on all of that tomorrow. For now, here’s some commentary on the weekend’s news:

UBER EXIT: Benchmark held talks to sell some of its Uber shares to SoftBank, according to Bloomberg . SoftBank isn’t planning on investing in Uber, according to the story. But if it were, I’d have to ask: Is the global ride-hail industry so utterly complicated and conflicted that we don’t even care who is on what side anymore?

SoftBank is an investor in Ola, Uber’s biggest rival in India, and Grab, it’s biggest rival in Southeast Asia, and Alibaba, which is an investor in Lyft.

As I said in January , everyone involved in ride-sharing – Apple, Didi, Uber, SoftBank, Alibaba, Grab, Lyft, Ola, ARM Holdings, 99, Google -- is in some way connected by investment to a competitor, a supplier, an investor or an ally.

ALSO: In another reminder that SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son is the most unpredictable and fascinating dealmaker out there, Son met with Warren Buffett and John Malone at Sun Valley to discuss possibly selling his 80% stake in Sprint. “The contours of the deal the parties are discussing are unclear,” the Wall Street Journal reported .

YES, MORE: BetterWorks, a provider of performance management software, and its CEO Kris Duggan, regional VP Matt Hart and VP of People Operations Tamara Cooksey, have been sued for assault, harassment, and discrimination. In other words, a company that makes HR software is accused of treating its employees badly.

Two things:

• BetterWorks is backed by $35 million in funding from Emergence Capital Partners and Kleiner Perkins. But the relationship with Kleiner goes deeper: Duggan and John Doerr wrote an advice book together, which is scheduled to come out in the fall. (There’s a galley sitting on my desk at Fortune HQ.) It’s about OKR’s – basically, business goals and how to manage them. The book is a series of case studies, including one chapter about BetterWorks itself.

• There are lots of horrible details in the lawsuit, which can be read here . But I was particularly disgusted by the accusation that BetterWorks’ VP of People Operations, Tamara Cooksey, allegedly dismissed complaints as “cattiness” and “a female thing” while advising women against raising formal complaints and telling them to be “a cool girl.”

If the phrase “cool girl” does not make you want to scream into a pillow, I recommend any of these articles that explain the concept: The myth of the “cool tech girl .” The dangers of the cool girl ideal . Against cool girl feminism .

So much of the sexism and discrimination women encounter in the workplace – any workplace, not just the tech industry – is subtle and difficult to pinpoint. The pressure to be a “cool girl” and shrug it off only perpetuates the problem.

Over the last couple of weeks, a number of women in tech have told me that while they’ve never experienced sexual harassment from investors or coworkers, they have been discriminated against in ways that are too nuanced and complicated to do anything about. These are women who have decided they’ll never work at all-male partnerships again, or who have jumped from tech to finance, where they say there’s a stronger separation between the personal and professional, or who want to stay in venture and fix the problem but are tired of being labeled the “problematic one” when they speak up.

At the same time, a number of readers have told me that I shouldn’t lump Ellen Pao’s lawsuit against Kleiner Perkins into the current set of complaints because she lost, and there was no “smoking gun.” But that’s the difference between harassment and discrimination. One requires an explosive accusation of a potentially illegal act, and one is tiny and quietly humiliating and happens every day. They exist on the same spectrum, and both contribute to the tech industry’s problem with women – a problem that is not going to just disappear on its own if everyone can just act “cool.”

ALSO: Fred Destin, formerly of Accel and Atlas Partners, wrote a blog post last month that outlined a situation from 2013 in which he made an entrepreneur uncomfortable and later apologized. Bloomberg reports that LPs are giving extra scrutiny to the $100 million fund he is raising as a result.

In a statement to Bloomberg, he said: “I clearly offended someone while dancing at a party back in 2013 and I am genuinely sorry. But I can clearly say I have never used my position as a VC in an inappropriate way; to say otherwise is simply wrong.” Read more here .

SNAP M&A: Snap looked at acquiring AdRoll, an adtech company, according to Business Insider . A source in the story compares the potential deal to Google’s $3.1 billion acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007. That’s a bad comparison, for a lot of reasons. I’ll name a few here:

• Google already had a significant, profitable search ad business when it bought DoubleClick, a $300 million-revenue display ad business. A big piece of the deal was keeping Microsoft , which has not exactly killed it at advertising, away from the asset.

• AdRoll is not an adjacent business in that way: It primarily does retargeting.

• From the tweeting masses : “An equivalent move for Snapchat would be buying a large performance marketing business with skilled management to tack onto their brand business.

• And also : “Performance marketers require scale and Snapchat doesn't have that. Tacking on a demand side solution won't help.”