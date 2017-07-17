Tech
Search
delta airlinesDear Ann Coulter: You’re a Big Crybaby
airline laptop banLaptop Ban on Middle East to U.S. Flights Has Been Lifted
KUWAIT-US-TRAVEL-AVIATION-SECURITY
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hampton CreekHampton Creek’s Expiration Date Gets Closer As Board Quits En Masse
Hampton Creek Foods Inc. Chief Executive Officer Josh Tetrick Interview
Netflix's CEO Hastings gestures as he delivers his keynote speech during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, 2017. Paul Hanna — Reuters
Fortune 500

Netflix’s Shares Soar on Big Subscriber Gains

Reuters
4:33 PM ET

Netflix added more U.S. and international subscribers than expected in the second quarter as new original shows such as "13 Reasons Why" as well as the latest season of hit political drama House of Cards helped attract more viewers.

Shares of the company were up 9% at $176.2 in trading after the bell.

The company said on Monday it added 4.14 million subscribers internationally in the quarter ended June 30, compared with the average analyst estimate of 2.59 million, according to data from analytics firm FactSet.

The streaming giant, whose original shows also include Orange is the New Black and The Crown, added 1.07 million subscribers in the United States, compared with analysts' average expectation of 631,000.

The company's typically slow second quarter got a boost from the shift in the release of the fifth season of "House of Cards" from the first quarter.

For more about Netflix, watch:

Netflix - which has expanded globally in the last few years, rolling out shows in different languages - is expecting international subscriber additions of 3.65 million for the current quarter. Analysts on average had estimated 3.2 million additions.

The company, which crossed the 100 million subscriber mark in April, said it expected positive international contribution for the full year.

Netflix is spending $6 billion a year on content to lure new subscribers in a quest to become the dominant streaming service around the world even as it faces a slowdown in the United States.

The Los Gatos, California-based company said revenue rose 32.3% to $2.79 billion in the quarter.

The company's net income rose to $65.6 million, or 15 cents per share, in the latest quarter from $40.8 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE