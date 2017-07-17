Fortune Brainstorm Tech Tackles Diversity

On Point

A new lawsuit alleges sexual assault and cover-up at performance management software company

Beatrice Kim is suing her former employer, BetterWorks , and its CEO Kris Duggan, for allegedly assaulting her during a company retreat. She further alleges that senior individuals created a workplace that allowed harassment to thrive in many forms, and took no action when Kim brought her complaint about Duggan to the company’s attention. Click through for the entire, sordid story, which involves an apparently intoxicated Duggan grabbing Kim in such a way that “…her buttocks and genitalia were physically proximate to Duggan’s pelvis…and then began pumping and pounding Plaintiff’s legs up and down and dancing with her legs and feet.” A co-worker was forced intervene and Kim began sobbing. It gets worse from there. Kim is asking for a jury trial, and Duggan is not commenting on the pending litigation.

TechCrunch

Obama Foundation wins high-ticket donors

Now free from the self-imposed ethics boundaries put in place while he was in office, Barack Obama's new foundation has begun fundraising in earnest. Their strategy, used by major philanthropies and cultural institutions, is to go for the big money first. On Friday, the foundation announced Exelon and Microsoft had both donated a million dollars apiece. The foundation did not announce any details associated with the donations, like sponsored programming or signage. Exelon’s senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer, William A. Von Hoene, Jr. is a long time supporter of Obama’s political career; he’s also the co-chair Obama Foundation Inclusion Council, which was created last year to help design diversity and inclusion into the development of the future Obama Center.

Chicago Sun Times

The black person’s guide to “Game of Thrones”

I tried to watch Game of Thrones like everyone else in the world, I just couldn’t make it past the first violent episode. (Don’t @ me on this, just do not.) But for people who are either unfamiliar with the story or don’t believe it’s “their sort of thing,” The Root’s Michael Harriott has the perfect explainer on what the show is and why its value extends beyond the gore. It’s a case study of white-on-white violence, he says. “ GOT is basically an all-encompassing analogy for white America and should be studied in the same way seventh-grade English teachers make their students dissect Animal Farm or Lord of the Flies to understand society.” He may be on to something. Turns out, there’s been a significant uptick in scholarly interest in the Middle Ages; Harvard is one of many institutions now offering a medieval studies course inspired by Game of Thrones this fall. History majors rejoice!

The Root

Indigenous communities publicly move to support the Paris climate agreement

About a decade ago, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Council began planning for climate change. Located on the Puget Sound in Washington, the reservation is at risk. A 2006 storm event persuaded the Council to become the first in the nation to create a “climate adaptation plan.” When President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing from the Paris climate accords, the Swinomish, now joined by six tribal governing bodies, quickly affirmed their support for the agreement. While indigenous communities tend to have a small carbon footprint, they are among the most severely impacted by climate change. Of the 567 federally recognized tribes in the U.S., 40% of them are in Alaska. Some 30% of Alaska Native villages are in imminent peril due to coastal erosion, and many others have already been evacuated.

High Country News

We don’t know enough about hate crimes in the U.S.

There are many reasons for this, but here’s one to consider: Scores of federal agencies who are supposed to report detailed information about hate crimes routinely fail to submit the statistics to the FBI’s national hate crimes database. As ProPublica explains, “The lack of participation by federal law enforcement represents a significant and largely unknown flaw in the database, which is supposed to be the nation’s most comprehensive source of information on hate crimes.” As a result, ProPublica has joined forces with newsrooms around the country to better get a handle on hate crime in the country. The project, entitled Documenting Hate, "is an attempt to overcome the inadequate data collection on hate crimes and bias incidents in America." Reporters are collecting incident reports from civil rights groups, as well as from law enforcement, social media and local news. They’re also asking people to share their stories. Click through to learn more about this fascinating and essential collaborative data project.

ProPublica