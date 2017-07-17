Delta to Ann Coulter: Here’s Your $30. Go Away.

Delta Air Lines takes off on July 4, 2009 in Sydney for its very first flight from Australia to the United States.

Delta Air Lines takes off on July 4, 2009 in Sydney for its very first flight from Australia to the United States. James D. Morgan—Getty Images

Delta Air Lines has had just about enough of Ann Coulter's complaints.

The carrier says it has refunded the $30 the conservative commentator paid for a preferred seat—and, in a follow-up tweet, laid into her for comments about its passengers and employees.

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. - Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

Coulter went on a social media rant Sunday after she was moved from a seat with extra legroom to a different location on the plane. Dubbing the carrier "the worst airline in America," she later posted pictures of the woman who was seated in her former location and called the fellow passenger "dachshund-legged."

She didn't hold back with the employees, either.

Suck-ass @Delta spends all this $$$ on beautiful aircraft & then hire Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents. - Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Not surprisingly, Delta's reply to her tweetstorm hasn't assuaged Coulter. She tweeted this morning that "SJWs" (social justice warriors) run the company's customer relations department and likened the carrier's reply to fascism . She also retweeted a fan's theory that Delta's stock was down this morning because of her beef with the airline. (Shares were down one-half of one percent as of 10:15 am ET.)

Coulter might not be happy with Delta, but the airline's reply earned it lots of online adulation from others.

I'm a @united Million Miler, but this response alone makes me consider Delta. #nohate - Zena Burns (@zenaburns) July 16, 2017

Congrats, @AnnCoulter, you've done the impossible. People are actually defending an airline. - Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) July 16, 2017

The only thing she has accomplished here is making sure more people fly Delta whenever possible. - Stephanie McCown (@Lunges_n_Lashes) July 17, 2017

Thank you for standing up for your employees and your customers. Hate and harassment have no place in the sky or on the ground. - Adam Lasnik (@thatadamguy) July 17, 2017

Since this whole affair has gone viral, we have a feeling this might not be the last word on the matter.