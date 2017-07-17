MPW
Search
PornU.K. Announces Online Porn Crackdown to Begin Next April
UberUber Is Suspending Services in This Major Asian Market
TAIWAN-TRANSPORT-TECHNOLOGY-UBER
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Microsoft Is Bringing LinkedIn to Your Desktop in a New Windows 10 App
The Powerful And Influential Attend Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting
Chelsea Clinton Andrew Burton/Getty Images
chelsea clinton

Chelsea Clinton Fires Back at Fox Commentator Who Said Hillary Would ‘Sell Her Daughter to Be President’

People
11:12 AM ET

This article originally appeared on People.com.

Chelsea Clinton is hitting back at a FOX News host’s comments about her mother, Hillary Clinton.

Fox News’s The Five contributor Lisa Boothe said in a Friday segment that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee “would literally sell her daughter to be president, literally sell her only child to be president.” Boothe also called the 2016 presidential candidate the “most soulless woman on the planet.”

Chelsea defended her mom and shot down the nasty statements in a tweet Saturday.

“No, she wouldn’t. I’ve never doubted & always known I was the most important part of her life. Now as a mom I’m even more grateful to my mom,” the former first daughter and mother to daughter Charlotte and son Aidan, wrote.

The former Secretary of State shared a photo on Twitter last week of herself modeling a “nasty woman” shirt created by comedian Samantha Bee and the online fundraising platform Omaze to benefit Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles.

“Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!” Clinton wrote. President Donald Trump had called Clinton a “nasty woman” in the explosive third presidential debate in October 2016.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE