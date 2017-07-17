Brainstorm Health Daily: July 17, 2017

Good morning, Dailies. I’m in Aspen for FORTUNE Brainstorm Tech, which kicks off today at 2pm mountain time and continues through Wednesday. We’re live-streaming all of the main-stage events and you can find a complete schedule of sessions right here:

http://fortune.com/2017/05/17/brainstorm-tech-livestream-2017/

Among today’s highlights, check out the following conversations (all times MT):

3:00 PM Michael Dell, CEO, Dell Technologies; Egon Durban, managing partner and managing director, Silver Lake.

4:05 PM Glenn Fogel, CEO, Priceline Group

4:30 PM Steve Mollenkopf, CEO, Qualcomm

6:45 PM Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.), founder, McChrystal Group

Tomorrow, I’ll be moderating what I hope and expect will be a thoroughly engaging roundtable discussion with four disruptive health pioneers: Adrian Aoun, the founder and CEO of Forward ; Daniel Chao, cofounder and CEO of Halo Neuroscience ; Arun Gupta, founder and CEO of Quartet Health ; and Lisa Maki, cofounder of PokitDok .

I’ll tell you what I learn. In the meantime, dive into our live-stream of the conference here and read the coverage reports from our crack squad of reporters, which we’ll post as the meeting goes on.

More news below.

Clifton Leaf, Editor in Chief, FORTUNE

