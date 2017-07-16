Travel
Search
Fortune 500This Analyst Claims the U.S. Postal Service Is Giving Amazon a Huge Subsidy
U.S. Postal Service Ride Along On The Busiest Mail Delivery Day Of The Year
Cyber SaturdayRussian Cyber Firm Kaspersky Aches Amid Strained U.S. Relations
Kaspersky Lab Chief Executive Officer Interview And Portraits
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GamingYoung American Men Are Choosing Video Games Over Work in Staggering Numbers
PC gamer playing video game wearing headphones.
Ann Coulter Book Signing At Books &amp; Books
Ann Coulter signs copies of her book "Adios America" at Books and Books on March 10, 2016 in Coral Gables, Florida.  Aaron Davidson Getty Images
Air Travel

‘Worst Airline in America.’ Ann Coulter Is Not Happy That Delta Changed Her Seat

Jennifer Calfas
3:13 PM ET

Ann Coulter blasted Delta Airlines in a series of tweets on Saturday over a seat change on her flight.

Launching a tirade against the airline, the conservative commentator went as far as sharing a photo of the passenger who Delta placed in Coulter's original seat to her 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

But Delta told FORTUNE on Sunday the seat change that caused Coulter's frustration was a minor one. In fact, she was placed in another seat in the same row, switching from an aisle seat to a window seat.

"She was on her original flight, a few seats over from her original seats, same row," a spokesperson for Delta said.

Delta has reached out to Coulter to address the complaint.

Coulter was on Delta Airlines flight 2862 from New York City's LaGuardia Airport to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Coulter's comments against the airline ranged from calling Delta "the worst airline in America" to criticizing the airline's WiFi. Most of her complaints were focused on why Delta switched her seat, which she called an "extra room seat" that she had "pre-booked."

Coulter on Sunday targeted the airline company again, saying they instead gave her seat to a "dachshund-legged woman." (Coulter is 6 feet tall.)

But this isn't Coulter's first time criticizing airlines this year. Back in April when a doctor was dragged off a Louisville, Ky.-bound United Airlines flight, Coulter shared her own take.

"Sorry about the dragging, but the convicted pill-mill doctor should be deported," Coulter tweeted.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE