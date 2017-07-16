‘Worst Airline in America.’ Ann Coulter Is Not Happy That Delta Changed Her Seat

Ann Coulter signs copies of her book "Adios America" at Books and Books on March 10, 2016 in Coral Gables, Florida.

Ann Coulter signs copies of her book "Adios America" at Books and Books on March 10, 2016 in Coral Gables, Florida. Aaron Davidson Getty Images

Ann Coulter blasted Delta Airlines in a series of tweets on Saturday over a seat change on her flight.

Launching a tirade against the airline, the conservative commentator went as far as sharing a photo of the passenger who Delta placed in Coulter's original seat to her 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

But Delta told FORTUNE on Sunday the seat change that caused Coulter's frustration was a minor one. In fact, she was placed in another seat in the same row, switching from an aisle seat to a window seat.

"She was on her original flight, a few seats over from her original seats, same row," a spokesperson for Delta said.

Delta has reached out to Coulter to address the complaint.

Coulter was on Delta Airlines flight 2862 from New York City's LaGuardia Airport to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Coulter's comments against the airline ranged from calling Delta "the worst airline in America" to criticizing the airline's WiFi. Most of her complaints were focused on why Delta switched her seat, which she called an "extra room seat" that she had "pre-booked."

Coulter on Sunday targeted the airline company again, saying they instead gave her seat to a "dachshund-legged woman. " (Coulter is 6 feet tall.)

'Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: 'I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu - Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Hey @Delta, you mind telling me why it was an 'emergency' to move someone else into the seat I had carefully chosen in advance and booked? - Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

So glad I took time investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat. - Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

But this isn't Coulter's first time criticizing airlines this year. Back in April when a doctor was dragged off a Louisville, Ky.-bound United Airlines flight, Coulter shared her own take.

"Sorry about the dragging, but the convicted pill-mill doctor should be deported," Coulter tweeted .