Leadership
Search
Health CareHow Congress Can Avoid a Health Care Train Wreck
game of thronesHow Many People Will Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Premiere?
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
federal judiciaryHow Trump Has Kept His Own Party From Rebelling Against Him
US President Donald Trump attends the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris
Ally Financial

Will the U.S. Stock Market Go Into a Correction?

Susie Gharib
3:54 PM ET

Will the U.S. stock market rally into the second half of the year, or will it go into a correction? That’s the big question for investors everywhere.

So far this year, the S&P 500 index is up more than 8.5% and has closed at several new record highs. But in recent weeks, stock trading has become volatile as investors worry about geopolitical issues, rising interest rates, and a pullback in tech stocks, especially tech darlings like Apple, Google, and Facebook.

Fortune turned to Ally Financial’s CEO Jeffrey Brown for some answers and investment advice. Ally manages nearly $5 billion for 250,000 customers. Brown says there are still buying opportunities for investors and he is optimistic about the outlook for stocks.

“We would continue to call for strong markets for the future,” he says. “Areas like financials and energy have room, I think, to improve relative to tech and retail that have been on a very strong bull run.”

But he also has concerns. “Obviously global uncertainty is a big one,” he says. “Certainly the situation in North Korea is top of mind. Overall Russia. Overall state affairs in Washington, D.C. make it a pretty volatile outlook.”

Watch the video above for more of our conversation with Ally Financial’s CEO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE