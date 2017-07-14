Luxury
Search
Wells FargoWells Fargo’s Shares Drop Despite Better-Than-Expected Quarter
A Wells Fargo &amp; Co. Bank Branch Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Global 500This Uber Rival Just Raised $2 Billion From SoftBank and China’s Didi Chuxing
INDONESIA-SEAASIA-TRANSPORT-INVESTMENTS-GRAB
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, July 14
500269515
Photograph by Tara Moore — Getty Images
art

This Selfie Cost $200,000

Chris Morris
9:29 AM ET

Selfies can be narcissistic. They can be life-threatening. But they've rarely been this expensive.

A patron of the arts in Los Angeles learned this the hard way recently when she tried to get a selfie of herself at an exhibit, lost her balance and ... well, maybe it's best if you just see for yourself. (Keep an eye on the upper right corner of the screen.)

That stumble and the domino-like effect it started permanently damaged three sculptures and caused varying degrees of damage to several others, one of the exhibiting artists told Hyperallergic. The approximate total cost of those damages came in at $200,000.

Ironically, the exhibit, which was a series of crown-like objects made from everything from scrap metal to gold, had been recently described by an LA Times critic as a “series of wondrous, over-the-top sets for the perfect selfie."

The exhibit, featuring work from Hong Kong-artist Simon Birch, Gabriel Chan, Jacob Blitzer, and Gloria Yu, will remain open through the end of the month at The 14th Factory. Selfies are still allowed, but make sure your footing is a bit more secure than previous visitors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE