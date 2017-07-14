Google’s Music Streaming Service Is Getting More Personal

Google’s music streaming service is getting a bit more personal.

The search giant debuted a feature for Google Play Music on Friday that will generate a daily mix of new music to people based on their personal preferences and listening habits.

By tracking what a user has listened to over a two-week period, the New Release Radio feature recommends new releases that are supposed to match that person's musical taste.

Google’s ( goog ) music streaming service has similar music-recommendation features that recommend songs based on their listening habits. This new feature differs in that it only recommends music that has only recently debuted instead of older songs.

So if people happened to listen to a lot of John Coltrane over a two-week period, Release Radio would presumably recommend newly released jazz to users and not music that is completely unrelated like the latest from pop star Katy Perry.

It’s similar to Google Play Music competitor Spotify and its Release Radar feature that also builds a playlist of newly released songs the software believes individual users would like. Spotify’s Release Radar feature, however, is updated weekly on Friday versus Google’s competing feature that updates daily with new recommendations.

Google tested a version of Release Radio as part of the company’s recently announced partnership with Samsung. In that partnership, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ phones came pre-installed with the Google Play Music service as the default music app, and Samsung users were able to test the new daily recommendation service.

Release Radio is available with both the free and paid version for Google Play Music. The paid version of Google Play Music costs $10 monthly to access and lets people listen to songs that they can choose on-demand. The free version of Google Play Music is more akin to the streaming service Pandora, which lets people listen to online radio channels. Pandora also recently debuted a paid-version of its service that people can use to listen to music on-demand.

Spotify and Google Music Play competitor Apple Music ( aapl ) also has similar music-recommendation services, but not one dedicated to newly released music.