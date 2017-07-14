Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

A former Airbnb host is sanctioned for canceling a booking based on ethnicity

It was a dark and stormy night when host Tami Barker abruptly canceled the booking near Big Bear, Calif. Airbnb customer Dyne Suh, who had planned a week-long ski vacation, was left stranded in the snow. "I wouldn't rent it to u if u were the last person on earth," Barker wrote to Suh. "One word says it all. Asian." Then the capper: “That's why we have Trump." After Suh posted a tearful video of the incident (while standing in the aforementioned snow) housing authorities got involved. Barker has been banned for life on Airbnb, was forced to pay $5,000 in damages, and must take a college-level course on Asian American studies.

Time

Unconscious bias costs you, corporate America

A new study from the Center for Talent Innovation quantifies the bias perceived by employees in white collar jobs, and finds that it saps the life out of culture and innovation. Among employees who experienced bias, the study showed that 34% reported withholding ideas or solutions in the last six months and 48% said they looked for a new job while in their current roles. But there is hope. “Employees were 64% less likely to perceive bias at companies with diverse leaders, 87% less likely when they had inclusive leaders, and 90% less likely when they had sponsors,” explains Fortune’s Grace Donnelly. Sylvia Hewett, CTI’s CEO, says that the political climate is amplifying the problem. "We know that our culture, our corridors of power are newly filled with humiliation and hurt.” Big business, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

Fortune

2017 is a banner year for diversity in Emmy nominations

Deadline has the full scoop, but here’s the tale of the tape: This year’s slate of Emmy nods reflect a record 30 “diversity” picks, up from last year’s 21. They far outpace awards for cinema. “The abundance of diverse roles in TV over film can largely be attributed to the surge in the number of productions being produced across broadcast, cable, streaming and the web for a wide spectrum of demos,” explains Anthony D’Alessandro. Scanning the list is a delight, though it’s important to note that Latinx, Asian, AAPI and Native American talent is still wildly underrepresented. Maybe 2018 will be your year, Constance Wu.

Deadline

Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo died yesterday, at age 62

The word on the feeds is this: If you’re going to read one thing about Liu Xiaobo, the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, writer, critic and activist who died yesterday of liver cancer, make it this piece from the New York Review of Books. Liu had been sentenced to 11 years in confinement for “inciting subversion” of China’s government; this obituary shows that his subversive roots ran deep. Liu was 11 when most of the schools were shuttered in China, a result of Mao Zedong’s entreaty to children to throw off the bonds of oppression via education. But, as Perry Link suggests, the books that Liu continued to read on the sly gave him the gift of wisdom and independent thought. That gift blossomed in the soul of an already independent spirit. “If there is a gene for bluntness, Liu likely had it,” says Link. It permeated everything he said and did. “I can sum up what’s wrong with Chinese writers in one sentence,” Liu Xiaobo wrote in 1986. “They can’t write creatively themselves—they simply don’t have the ability—because their very lives don’t belong to them.”

New York Review of Books