In the wee hours of the morning, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out a pair of cryptic tweets that suggest he's working on a new project.

For now, it's just a website called x.com, a url Musk recently repurchased from Paypal. (He previously owned the domain, but lost it when the company went public.)

Thanks PayPal for allowing me to buy back https://t.co/bOUOejO16Y! No plans right now, but it has great sentimental value to me. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2017

Just three days after tweeting that he'd bought the url, Musk announced x.com was live. For those who were able to open the website—there were some technical difficulties, even within the Fortune offices—a tiny "x" appeared in the upper lefthand corner.

Excited to announce the launch of https://t.co/J6TuRWIQAA! It's a little verbose right now, but that will be fixed tomorrow. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2017

Yes -- just an "x."

Those hoping to see what the "verbose" joke was all about struggled to get on the site. Many received an unknown host error message. In a later tweet Musk said the issue with the website had been fixed, although some are still reporting they're unable to get on the site.

Fixed. Now it's good. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2017

He also hinted that more details about x.com are forthcoming.

Stay tuned - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2017

The website could be Musk's next big pursuit, or it could end up being a landing page for his existing businesses and projects, a list that seems to grow every month.

Earlier this year, Musk launched a tunnel boring business called The Boring Company and Neuralink , a company working on neural lace technology that would allow computers to merge with human brains.