Tech
Search
CybersecurityBeware of These Top 10 Phishing Emails. Would You Fall for Them?
Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Face Off In First Presidential Debate At Hofstra University
Attorney GeneralU.S. Attorney General Urged to Consider Blocking AT&T Deal for Time Warner
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ObamacareWhy the Senate’s Latest Health Care Bill Still Looks Like It’s Doomed
Senate Votes On Nomination Of Judge Neil Gorsuch To Become Associate Justice Of Supreme Court
Fortune 500

Microsoft’s New iPhone App Helps Blind People ‘See’ What’s Around Them

Lisa Eadicicco,TIME
Jul 13, 2017

Microsoft has used its artificial intelligence chops to automatically add captions to your selfies and guess your age. Now, the company is applying similar tech to a more practical purpose: making everyday life easier for the visually impaired.

The company's new Seeing AI app, which is now available for the iPhone, uses the smartphone's camera to detect and describe nearby people, text, and objects.

The app not only recognizes a person based on his or her face, but can also relay mood based on facial expressions, estimate a person's proximity to the user, and describe physical characteristics. In a demo video, Seeing AI provided a description of a woman smiling by saying: "28 year old female wearing glasses looking happy."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Microsoft says Seeing AI can also identify products based on their barcode, a feature aimed at making shopping easier. The app emits a series of beeps to indicate how close the viewfinder is to the barcode, helping users align the camera properly. Similarly, when reading documents to users, Seeing AI will provide spoken hints to ensure that all corners of the paper are properly captured.

For more about Microsoft, watch:

Facebook has made similar efforts in the past when it comes to leveraging its image recognition technology to benefit the visually impaired. Earlier this year, the company enhanced its automatic alt text feature to be more accurate in describing Facebook photos. The technology can now piece together what's occurring in a scene rather than just stating the subjects of a photo.

Microsoft's new app is available in six countries, including the United States, Canada, India, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company has not yet said whether it plans to develop an Android version.

This article was originally published at Time.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE