69th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement
Presenters Shemar Moore (L) and Anna Chlumsky speak onstage during the 69th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement at Saban Media Center on July 13, 2017 in North Hollywood, California.  Tommaso Boddi WireImage
Emmys

Here Are the 2017 Emmy Nominations

Reuters
1:09 PM ET

Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2017 Primetime Emmy awards, the highest honors in television.

The Emmys will be handed out in a Sept. 17 ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Better Call Saul" AMC

"The Crown" Netflix

"The Handmaid's Tale" Hulu

"House of Cards" Netflix

"Stranger Things" Netflix

"This Is Us" NBC

"Westworld" HBO

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Atlanta" FX

"black-ish" ABC

"Master of None" Netflix

"Modern Family" ABC

"Silicon Valley" HBO

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Netflix

"Veep" HBO

BEST LIMITED SERIES

"Big Little Lies" HBO

"Fargo" FX

"Feud: Bette and Joan" FX

"Genius" National Geographic

"The Night Of" HBO

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown "This is Us"

Anthony Hopkins "Westworld"

Bob Odenkirk "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys "The Americans"

Liev Schreiber "Ray Donovan"

Kevin Spacey "House of Cards"

Milo Ventimiglia "This is Us"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Viola Davis "How To get Away With Murder"

Claire Foy "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss "The Handmaid's Tale"

Keri Russell "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood "Westworld"

Robin Wright "House of Cards"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Anthony Anderson "black-ish"

Aziz Ansari "Master of None"

Zach Galifianakis "Baskets"

Donald Glover "Atlanta"

William H. Macy "Shameless"

Jeffrey Tambor "Transparent"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Pamela Adlon "Better Things"

Jane Fonda "Grace and Frankie"

Allison Janney "Mom"

Ellie Kemper "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"

Tracee Ellis Ross "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin "Grace and Frankie"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Riz Ahmed "The Night Of"

Benedict Cumberbatch "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"

Robert De Niro "The Wizard of Lies"

Ewan McGregor "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush "Genius"

John Turturro "The Night Of"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Carrie Coon "Fargo"

Felicity Huffman "American Crime"

Nicole Kidman "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon "Big Little Lies"

VARIETY TALK SERIES

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Real Time with Bill Maher"

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

