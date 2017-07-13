Tech
Bumble dating app lest only women start converstation.
The Bumble app is seen on an iPhone on 16 March, 2017.  Jaap Arriens—NurPhoto via Getty Images
Bumble Introduces New SuperSwipe That Is Just Like Tinder’s Super Like

10:14 AM ET

Dating-app Bumble has introduced a new SuperSwipe button that allows a person to see that somebody likes them before they swipe left or right.

Techcrunch earlier announced the new aspect of the app, which forms part of Bumble's premium service. Users previously had to wait until they had decided whether they liked somebody or not before they could also see the reaction of that person. Date-seekers will have to stump up $0.99 every time they want to SuperSwipe somebody else.

This means that Bumble also launched Bumble Coins, an in-app currency that allows users to pay for these extras. Each Bumble Coin costs $0.99, but there is a discount if they are bought in bulk.

The company tweeted: "SuperSwipe isn't about paying to get noticed, it's about having the confidence to know what you want and unapologetically going for it."

Techcrunch also reported that Bumble will be launching further premium extras later in the year.

This feature is similar to the Super Like which was introduced on Tinder toward the end of 2015.

