Data SheetData Sheet—Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Mastering Data

Workday Wants to Enlist More Outside Software Developers

Barb Darrow
8:48 AM ET

Workday, a company that hawks cloud-based human resources and financial software to businesses, now plans to open up many of its core technologies so that third-party developers can build their own Workday-adjacent software.

Company co-founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri, announced the plan in a blog on Monday. Bhusri said customers have been asking for this.

"They want to use Workday (wday) as a cloud backbone that supports cohesive, digital workflows across multiple business applications—reflective of how their people work and how their businesses operate in today’s hyper-connected, real-time world," Bhusri wrote.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily technology newsletter.

Other software companies have offered development tools as well as a hosted environment business customers use to build, test, and manage their own software. Techies refer to this combination as a Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS.

Salesforce (crm), for example, has both Force.com and Heroku. Microsoft (msft) offers an array of software development tools and the ability to build that software on its Microsoft Azure cloud data centers.

Related: Amazon Signs Up Workday as Its Latest Big Cloud Customer

Bhusri gave no timetable for the project, but said the company will talk about it more this fall.

