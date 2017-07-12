KFC Made Bright Red Smartphones With Col. Sanders on the Back

Kentucky Fried Chicken is going from chicken to smartphones to celebrate its 30th anniversary of operating in China.

The Yum!-owned fast-food chain is coming out with a limited edition line of Huawei 7 Plus models made to commemorate the milestone. The Android smartphones are all red with KFC mascot Col. Sanders' image blazoned on the back. The phones also come with the KFC app pre-installed, according to Campaign Asia.

The phones were created as a collaboration with Chinese phone maker Huawei . Both businesses started their operations in China in 1987. In that year, KFC opened its first Chinese location in Tiananmen Square, and Huawei started in Shenzhen Industrial Park, Campaign Asia reports.

Only 5,000 of the KFC smartphones are being sold. Customers in China can purchase the phones through the KFC app, and KFC members will also be able to buy them through the Tmall online store.

KFC posted a video announcing the collaboration with Huawei through its account on Weibo, a Chinese social networking website.