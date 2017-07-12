Apple is adding a little sound to this year's Back to School deals.

The company on Wednesday announced that students, teachers, or parents of children in higher-education institutions will receive free or discounted Beats headphones with a qualified purchase of a new Mac or iPad Pro tablet. The deal is available at Apple's online and brick-and-mortar retail locations, as well as authorized campus stores.

When eligible customers buy an iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air through the program, they'll receive their choice of a free pair of Beats Solo3, Powerbeats3, or BeatsX earphones, Apple ( aapl ) said. The company is offering a 50% discount on Beats Solo3 headphones with the purchase of an iPad Pro, bringing the audio device's price down to $150.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Apple each year offers some discounts and specials to students, teachers, and parents as part of its Back to School program. This year's deal is similar to last year's, when Apple offered freebies on Beats headphones. However, Apple last year offered headphones on eligible iPhone purchases. The company isn't doing that this year.

Those interested in participating in the program need to show proof that they work, study, or have a child at a qualified institution. The deal is valid between now and September 25.