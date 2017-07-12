Tech
Search
SnapchatWe Were There Wednesday
A Snapchat logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration picture
Fortune 500Where AT&T Is Expanding Fastest Mobile Service Next
AT&amp;T office New York City, USA: Signage and logo outside its
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
InfrastructureTrump’s Infrastructure Plan Isn’t Much of a Plan
Fortune 500

Apple Unveils 2017 Back to School Deals and Freebies

Don Reisinger
12:01 PM ET

Apple is adding a little sound to this year's Back to School deals.

The company on Wednesday announced that students, teachers, or parents of children in higher-education institutions will receive free or discounted Beats headphones with a qualified purchase of a new Mac or iPad Pro tablet. The deal is available at Apple's online and brick-and-mortar retail locations, as well as authorized campus stores.

When eligible customers buy an iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air through the program, they'll receive their choice of a free pair of Beats Solo3, Powerbeats3, or BeatsX earphones, Apple (aapl) said. The company is offering a 50% discount on Beats Solo3 headphones with the purchase of an iPad Pro, bringing the audio device's price down to $150.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Apple each year offers some discounts and specials to students, teachers, and parents as part of its Back to School program. This year's deal is similar to last year's, when Apple offered freebies on Beats headphones. However, Apple last year offered headphones on eligible iPhone purchases. The company isn't doing that this year.

Those interested in participating in the program need to show proof that they work, study, or have a child at a qualified institution. The deal is valid between now and September 25.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE