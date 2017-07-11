Entertainment
Search
Amazon Prime Day 2017Apple and Google Need Their Own Prime Day if They Want to Compete With Amazon
Amazon Unveils Its First Smartphone
Fortune 500Facebook Is Testing More Ads in Messenger
US-IT-INTERNET-FACEBOOK-MESSENGER
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Krispy KremeKrispy Kreme Is Giving Out a Dozen Doughnuts For 80 Cents. Here’s How to Get Them
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Acquired By JAB Holding Co For $1.35 Billion
wiz-khalifa
YouTube

This Music Video Dethroned ‘Gangnam Style’ as the Most-Viewed YouTube Video

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:48 PM ET

Four years after South Korean artist Psy set the record for the most-viewed video on YouTube with his 2012 hit "Gangnam Style," the music video has been dethroned.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" music video from the Furious 7 soundtrack has taken the top spot with 2.896 billion views. "See You Again" also holds the top spot as YouTube's most liked video. It's also the second most shared video on the platform.

"Gangnam Style" held the No. 1 spot one for a five-year stretch after it quickly gained attention in November 2012 and unseated Justin Bieber's "Baby" and Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull's "On the Floor."

"See You Again" was released in 2015, about a month before Furious 7 hit theaters, though the video was uploaded to YouTube days after the film release. The song reached number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. It was also nominated for three Grammy's among other nominations and wins.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE