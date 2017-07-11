This Music Video Dethroned ‘Gangnam Style’ as the Most-Viewed YouTube Video

Four years after South Korean artist Psy set the record for the most-viewed video on YouTube with his 2012 hit "Gangnam Style," the music video has been dethroned .

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" music video from the Furious 7 soundtrack has taken the top spot with 2.896 billion views. "See You Again" also holds the top spot as YouTube's most liked video. It's also the second most shared video on the platform.

"Gangnam Style" held the No. 1 spot one for a five-year stretch after it quickly gained attention in November 2012 and unseated Justin Bieber's "Baby" and Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull's "On the Floor."

"See You Again" was released in 2015, about a month before Furious 7 hit theaters, though the video was uploaded to YouTube days after the film release. The song reached number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. It was also nominated for three Grammy's among other nominations and wins.