Coffee cups on the table in a Starbucks shop. Last Thursday
ty; mecham; silos; silo; hl17; holiday; pr; 2017 west elm x away collaboration courtesy west elm
West Elm x Away collaboration  Ty Mecham
West Elm

West Elm Just Launched a New Luggage Collection

2:43 PM ET

Some couples are just meant to be.

Modern furniture go-to West Elm and trendy luggage brand Away have teamed up to give style-savvy jetsetters the collaboration they didn’t know they needed — and obviously can’t live with out: a limited edition line of suitcases guaranteed to turn heads at the airport.

Available in carry-on, “bigger” carry-on, medium and large, and offered in platinum and brass colors — inspired by the metals in West Elm’s newest collections — these chic travel cases will have you covered for any size of trip. Ranging from just 7 pounds for the smallest to 9.9 pounds for the largest, the lightweight beauties enable more outfit options and less worry about overage charges.

West Elm x Away collaboration Ty Mecham 

With a hard shell that bends, but never breaks (for those tough-to-close packing moments), separate compartments for clothes and other essentials, a built-in battery with a USB port to charge your devices on the go and spinner wheels for smooth mobility while running to the gate, this high-tech luggage is the ultimate airport companion.

