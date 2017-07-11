West Elm Just Launched a New Luggage Collection

Some couples are just meant to be.

Modern furniture go-to West Elm and trendy luggage brand Away have teamed up to give style-savvy jetsetters the collaboration they didn’t know they needed — and obviously can’t live with out: a limited edition line of suitcases guaranteed to turn heads at the airport.

Available in carry-on, “bigger” carry-on, medium and large, and offered in platinum and brass colors — inspired by the metals in West Elm’s newest collections — these chic travel cases will have you covered for any size of trip. Ranging from just 7 pounds for the smallest to 9.9 pounds for the largest, the lightweight beauties enable more outfit options and less worry about overage charges.

West Elm x Away collaboration Ty Mecham

With a hard shell that bends, but never breaks (for those tough-to-close packing moments), separate compartments for clothes and other essentials, a built-in battery with a USB port to charge your devices on the go and spinner wheels for smooth mobility while running to the gate, this high-tech luggage is the ultimate airport companion.