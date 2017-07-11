Tech
Search
CEO DailyCEO Daily: Tuesday, 11th July
BitcoinMark Karpeles, CEO of Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox, Pleads Not Guilty in a Japanese Court
JAPAN-CURRENCY-CRIME-BITCOIN
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PublishingPearson is Selling a 22% Stake in Penguin Random House to Bertelsmann
BRITAIN-GERMANY-PUBLISHING-INDUSTRY-PEARSON-BERTELSMANN
Fortune 500

Toshiba Is Still in Talks With Western Digital and Foxconn

Reuters
7:18 AM ET

Toshiba told its creditor banks it is in talks with Western Digital and Taiwan's Foxconn over the $18 billion sale of its prized chip unit in addition to its preferred bidder, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The crisis-wracked conglomerate later confirmed it was in talks with other suitors as it had not been able to reach an agreement by its self-imposed deadline of June 28. It did not name the suitors.

Toshiba's preferred bidder group includes the state-backed fund Innovation Network of Japan, the Development Bank of Japan, U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, and South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix.

But talks have struggled to progress due to what sources say are proposals by SK Hynix that its financing be done via convertible bonds—a step that would provide it with a path towards an equity interest in the world's No.2 NAND chip maker.

Toshiba is keen for its South Korean rival to have no equity or management influence in the chip unit—a stance it has taken to satisfy a government that wants the business to remain under domestic control and for key technology to be kept out of the hands of foreign rivals.

The banking sources on Tuesday declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

A representative for Western Digital, Toshiba's chip business partner but which has been at loggerheads with the Japanese firm over the sale, declined to comment.

A representative for Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, was not immediately available for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE