This Is the Best Airline in the World

MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 15, 2016: An Airbus A350-900 Singapore Airlines airplane arrives at Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport for the first time. The next generation aircraft has 253 passenger seats and features an improved air filtration system in the cabin, high ceilings, enlarged portholes, and the smart lighting to mitigate jet lag effects. Marina Lystseva/TASS (Photo by Marina LystsevaTASS via Getty Images) Marina Lystseva Marina Lystseva/TASS

Traveling long international flights can seem dreadful but it doesn't have to be. Travel + Leisure has ranked the world's best international airlines, which provide a travel experience unlike any other.

Singapore Airlines

An Airbus A350-900 of Singapore Airlines waits on the tarmac at the Toulouse-Blaignac airport on June 16, 2017. Remy Gabalda—AFP/Getty Images

Singapore Airlines is named the top international airline in the world for the 21st year by Travel+Leisure. The airline is the flag carrier of Singapore with its hub at the Singapore Changi Airport and flies to 62 destinations in 32 countries on five continents. The airline was the first customer for the Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft. In October of 2015, the airline announced it will resume the world’s longest non-stop flight from Singapore to Newark which was launched in 2013. This was the longest flight ever recorded at 18 hours each way. The flight’s cabins include suites, first class, business class, premium economy, and economy. Singapore Airline's suites are known to be incredibly luxurious and were designed by the French luxury yacht designer, Jean-Jacques Coste, and can only be found on the A380 planes. The airline is known to be the first and only commercial airline to offer double beds in its aircraft. But passengers say the best part of the flights isn't the features but the service. The airline has strict standards for their men and women crew which involves a 15-week training program - longer than the industry standard.